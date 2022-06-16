Man City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed
City will bid to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win the league three times in a row
Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.
Pep Guardiola’s side retained their crown - a fourth in five years - after a dramatic final day where two late Ilkay Gundogan goals finally saw them past Aston Villa to keep a relentless Liverpool at bay at the top of the table.
Now attentions turn to defending the trophy as they bid to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win the league three times in a row.
City open up their title defence in London against West Ham on Sunday 7 August before a home date with newly-promoted Bournemouth the following week.
The first derby with rivals United comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January while the Liverpool games come in October and April.
Full Manchester City fixture list:
07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City
10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham
12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City
06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford v Manchester City
