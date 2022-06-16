Man City 2022/23 Premier League fixtures confirmed

Manchester City’s fixtures for the 2022/23 Premier League season have been revealed.

Pep Guardiola’s side retained their crown - a fourth in five years - after a dramatic final day where two late Ilkay Gundogan goals finally saw them past Aston Villa to keep a relentless Liverpool at bay at the top of the table.

Now attentions turn to defending the trophy as they bid to become the first side since Manchester United in 2009 to win the league three times in a row.

City open up their title defence in London against West Ham on Sunday 7 August before a home date with newly-promoted Bournemouth the following week.

The first derby with rivals United comes in October at the Etihad before a return date in January while the Liverpool games come in October and April.

Full Manchester City fixture list:

07/08/2022 16:30 West Ham United v Manchester City

13/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth

20/08/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

27/08/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

31/08/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

03/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester City

10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

17/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

01/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton

15/10/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

18/10/2022 19:45 Arsenal v Manchester City

22/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

29/10/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City

05/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Fulham

12/11/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brentford

26/12/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City

31/12/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

02/01/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

14/01/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

21/01/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

11/02/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa

18/02/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

25/02/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City

04/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

11/03/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

18/03/2023 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

01/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

15/04/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City

22/04/2023 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

26/04/2023 20:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

29/04/2023 15:00 Fulham v Manchester City

06/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Leeds United

13/05/2023 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

20/05/2023 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

28/05/2023 16:00 Brentford v Manchester City