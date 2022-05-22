Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title

Manchester City staged a sensational comeback from 2-0 down to win the Premier League title after scoring a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

In just five minutes, Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench and scored twice, as Rodri also scored with a remarkable strike.

Manchester City snatched the title from second-placed Liverpool, which could have overtaken City with a victory over Wolves.

City managed to turn the game around after a dismal first-half performance and made Liverpool’s eventual win redundant.