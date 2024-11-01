Man City carrying many injury ‘doubts’, Pep Guardiola admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Pep Guardiola admitted Manchester City have several injury doubts ahead of the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Guardiola said the champions were in trouble and “real difficulty” after City were hit by further injuries in Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Savinho was stretchered off after suffering a “strong knock” to his ankle, although Guardiola confirmed the winger’s injury was not too serious.

But City could also be without defenders Manuel Akanji, who pulled up in the warm-up, and Josko Gvardiol, who needed treatment at full-time.

Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku were also on City’s injury list ahead of the trip to Tottenham - with Rodri and Oscar Bobb long-term absentees.

Guardiola did not say how many first-team players were unavailable, with the majority described as 50-50, as he urged his depleted squad to not feel sorry for themselves.

“I have many doubts,” Guardiola said. “Most of them are half-half. Tomorrow you will know it.

"It is what it is. We are not an exception or the only club in the world that has injuries. We have a lot in certain departments and certain positions but it is what it is.

"I’ve said many times to the team, try not to feel sorry for ourselves. The challenge is that and we’re going to play with 11 players tomorrow."

Guardiola ruled out adding to his squad in January as City expect to have De Bruyne, Walker Doku and Grealish back by then.

He added that City have to get through their injury crisis as he drew comparisons to Liverpool’s lengthy list of absentees during the 2020/21 season.

"When we are altogether, the squad is enough, it’s complete, it’s nice, it’s top,” Guardiola said.

"I remember in the past, three seasons ago, Liverpool had a lot of injuries and they struggled. It is what it is. We have to adapt and focus on winning tomorrow."