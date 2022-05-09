Jamie Carragher has labelled Kevin De Bruyne as Manchester City’s “greatest ever player”.

De Bruyne has enjoyed another fine season under Pep Guardiola, scoring 15 goals and assisting 10 more in all competitions.

De Bruyne’s form has helped City to move three points clear of Liverpool with three games remaining in the Premier League.

And should City hold off the Reds, De Bruyne would land his fourth title in five years, with Carragher adamant the 30-year-old has already done enough to be labelled as the finest player in City’s history.

“That spine of Kompany, Toure, Aguero, David Silva, those four players stand out,” Carragher said on Sky Sport.

“But for me, in my eyes, he’ll be the greatest player to play for Manchester City. I think he’s just above those players.

“I loved Yaya Toure, I loved all of those players. Fantastic. But Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfield player in the world right now.

“I think he's been the best player in the Premier League for the last three or four years and for me he's Manchester City's greatest ever player.”

Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards disagree, however, insisting the Belgian needs to win the Champions League to surpass Toure.

“Had Yaya been in this team, in his prime, we’d be talking about a different sort of player,” Richards added.

“He had everything. If Kevin wins the European Cup with Manchester City, yes, of course he will be. But right now I think he’s still on the same level of Yaya Toure.”