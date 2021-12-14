Man City vs Leeds player ratings: Kevin De Bruyne stars as champions eviscerate visitors
Manchester City 7-0 Leeds: The midfielder netted twice, while Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Stones and Ake rounded out the scoring
Manchester City handed Leeds United a torturous Premier League defeat on Tuesday evening, beating the injury-hit visitors 7-0 at the Etihad Stadium.
A scintillating showing from Phil Foden saw the England midfielder open the scoring and provide the assist for substitute Nathan Ake’s goal – the seventh of the night – but it was De Bruyne who starred with two powerful finishes.
Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones – the latter out of position at right-back – also got on the scoresheet, as Pep Guardiola’s unusual line-up erased any doubts that it could function efficiently.
Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa was left to rue his team’s weak performance, though a number of player injuries ahead of the fixture did not help the Leeds coach.
Here’s how each player performed.
Manchester City
Ederson – 6: Had almost nothing to do.
John Stones – 7: Little to criticise in the case of the central defender, despite his unusual deployment at right-back. Scored with a high, accurate finish in the second half.
Ruben Dias – 6: Captain was largely calm at the back but did receive a yellow card for dragging down Roberts.
Aymeric Laporte – 6: Hardly troubled at all in the centre of City’s defence.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6: Was granted a rare start and performed decently.
Rodri – 8: Forward run into the visitors’ box led to the chaotic Leeds defending that allowed Foden to make it 1-0. Set up De Bruyne’s first goal with a clever, outside-of-the-foot pass. Replaced by Fernandinho on 55 minutes.
Bernardo Silva – 6: Miraculously dragged a close-range shot wide with most of the goal to aim at. Later showed silky footwork to wriggle his way through defenders in the Leeds area. Replaced by Gundogan at half-time.
Kevin De Bruyne – 9: Denied an assist by Bernardo’s poor miss early on. Was a constant threat, though, and blasted a shot past Meslier for City’s third goal. Scored with an even more powerful, long-rage effort to make it 5-0.
Phil Foden – 9: Opened the scoring by tucking away a loose ball with a composed finish. Provided numerous deft touches and passes, and assisted Ake’s goal for 7-0. Scintillating at times.
Jack Grealish – 7: Buried a header to double City’s lead and buzzed about throughout.
Riyad Mahrez – 8: Picked out Grealish with a nasty, curling cross for the midfielder to make it 2-0. Scored City’s fourth with a low, deflected shot. Then almost assisted Gundogan with a delicious clipped pass.
Substitutes: Ilkay Gundogan – 8; Fernandinho – 6; Nathan Ake – 7.
Leeds United
Illan Meslier – 5: Might have done better with Grealish’s headed goal, though that’s perhaps harsh; the effort was right at the goalkeeper but was close-ranged and powerful. Made a good double-save right before Stones’ goal.
Jamie Shackleton – 6: Made numerous well-timed blocks to keep the scoreline down in the first half. Unfortunately could not make it to half-time before being forced off with an injury. Replaced by Klich.
Luke Ayling – 4: Largely struggled to deal with City’s unorthodox but incredibly talented forward line.
Diego Llorente – 4: Gave the ball away in the lead-up to Bernardo’s stunning miss.
Junior Firpo – 4: Lost possession in a torrid spell for the visitors but was let off when De Bruyne’s subsequent shot was blocked. Picked up a booking that keeps him out of Saturday’s hosting of Arsenal. Replaced by Drameh.
Stuart Dallas – 5: Should have kept out Foden’s opener; was off-balance on the goal line but well positioned to clear the ball. Hit the post with a fine effort in the second half.
Adam Forshaw – 5: Notably made a last-ditch block to stop De Bruyne from likely recording a first-half assist.
Tyler Roberts – 6: Leeds rarely got forward but the midfielder was involved on the few occasions that they did.
Raphinha – 5: Could not impact the match.
Jack Harrison – 6: Had barely seen the ball until being involved in Leeds’ best attack, late in the first half. As vibrant as he could be in the second half, too.
Daniel James – 5: Barely had a chance to affect the game. Replaced by Gelhardt at half-time.
Substitutes: Mateusz Klich – 5; Joe Gelhardt – 5; Cody Drameh – 5.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies