Marcelo Bielsa admits ‘nothing positive to take away’ from Leeds’ dismantling by Man City
Leeds were thrashed 7-0 by hosts City in the club’s joint-worst ever top-flight loss
Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa cut a forlorn figure after watching his side lose 7-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.
The result marked Leeds’ joint-heaviest defeat ever in the top flight, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also scored.
City’s victory moved them four points clear at the top of the table, while Leeds are 16th – five points off the relegation zone.
“There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. I can’t find anything that can be valued,” Bielsa said after the game on Tuesday.
“As is natural in these cases, it is not the individuals that fail but the organisation.
“There is no justification I can offer, the game was exactly how we thought it was going to be.
“We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened, and we didn’t manage to get anything.”
Leeds next face Arsenal in the Premier League, hosting the Gunners at Elland Road on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Man City travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies