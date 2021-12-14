Leeds coach Marcelo Bielsa cut a forlorn figure after watching his side lose 7-0 to Manchester City in the Premier League on Tuesday evening.

The result marked Leeds’ joint-heaviest defeat ever in the top flight, with Kevin De Bruyne scoring twice as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also scored.

City’s victory moved them four points clear at the top of the table, while Leeds are 16th – five points off the relegation zone.

“There is nothing positive to take away from our performance. I can’t find anything that can be valued,” Bielsa said after the game on Tuesday.

“As is natural in these cases, it is not the individuals that fail but the organisation.

“There is no justification I can offer, the game was exactly how we thought it was going to be.

“We prepared ourselves to avoid everything that happened, and we didn’t manage to get anything.”

Leeds next face Arsenal in the Premier League, hosting the Gunners at Elland Road on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Man City travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.