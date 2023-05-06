Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sam Allardyce will hope to engineer an unlikely triumph in his first game in charge of Leeds as they visit Manchester City.

The veteran manager was installed as Javi Gracia’s replacement this week with the club still in the thick of a battle for Premier League survival.

Leeds sit 17th and out of the relegation zone only on goal difference, and face a tough ask at the home of the league leaders.

Manchester City moved back to the top of the table with a midweek win against West Ham and know that retaining their title is in their hands.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Leeds?

Manchester City vs Leeds is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 6 May at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 2pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Why is Man City vs Leeds on TV during 3pm blackout?

This fixture was originally due to be held on Sunday 7 May, but was brought forward due to the first leg of Manchester City’s Champions League tie with Real Madrid, which will be held on Tuesday. A lunchtime kick off was avoided due to a potential clash with the coronation, while an evening slot did not work due to policing issues.

As such, the game will kick off at 3pm on a Saturday afternoon. This usually falls during the “blackout” period that blocks the broadcast of games at any level in England between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday in order to protect match attendances and participation at grassroots level.

But as the fixture was originally scheduled for TV, and the lack of availability of other kick off times, Sky Sports have been given permission to still provide coverage.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne has missed Manchester City’s last two games but is expected to return to the squad. Pep Guardiola opted to rotate a little against West Ham, but Ederson should return in goal and Phil Foden could press for a first start since returning from a medical procedure.

Sam Allardyce’s fresh eyes could prompt changes for Leeds, who remain without Luis Sinisterra, Stuart Dallas, Liam Cooper and Tyler Adams. The new manager has also said that there are a few niggles with which to contend.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Foden, Gundogan, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland.

Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Roca, McKennie, Forshaw; Summerville, Rodrigo, Gnonto

Odds

Manchester City win 2/11

Draw 8/1

Leeds win 18/1

Prediction

Sam Allardyce should immediately tighten Leeds up defensively, but Manchester City should still win in relative comfort. Manchester City 2-0 Leeds