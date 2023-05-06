Why is Man City vs Leeds on TV today?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City’s Premier League match against Leeds United is still set to be broadcast on television despite being moved to a 3pm kick-off on a Saturday.

The fixture, originally scheduled for Sunday May 7, has been brought forward a day because of City’s first-leg Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday May 9.

The clash was scheduled to be shown on Sky Sports and that remains the case despite it now being in the Saturday afternoon blackout period.

That blocks the broadcast of games at any level in England between 2.45pm and 5.15pm on a Saturday in order to protect match attendances and participation at grassroots level.

However, the Premier League said in a statement: “The match will remain live on Sky Sports in the UK, subject to further consultation with relevant stakeholders.”

The league added that a lunchtime broadcast slot has been avoided “so as not to clash with the King’s Coronation”, while an evening kick-off is not possible because of a “lack of police resourcing”.

Pep Guardiola’s City, who face Sheffield United in the semi-final of the FA Cup at Wembley on Saturday, remain in contention to complete the treble.

They are five points behind Arsenal with two matches in hand, and host Mikel Arteta’s side at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City have also had their outstanding fixture at Brighton scheduled for Wednesday May 24, with the Premier League campaign ending on Sunday May 28.