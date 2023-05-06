Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool will look to continue a fine recent run of Premier League form as they welcome Brentford to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have won five games in a row and now sit only four points back from Manchester United in fourth, though they have played a game more than their rivals.

Brentford’s own hopes of European qualification had been beginning to fade after a tough April, but two wins in four days have kept Thomas Frank’s team in the mix.

But a win on Merseyside might be a must if the London club are to challenge Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brighton ahead of them for a Europa League place.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Brentford?

Liverpool vs Brentford is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 6 May at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Jurgen Klopp said Diogo Jota and captain Jordan Henderson will be assessed ahead of the match while Roberto Firmino remains sidelined. The German added that midfielder Thiago Alcantara is expected to be fit for pre-season after his hip surgery.

Thomas Frank has confiemd that Kristoffer Ajer is back available for selection after several months out with a calf issue. Pontus Jansson, Thomas Strakosha and Christian Norgaard remain out but Frank has no fresh injury concerns. Josh Dasilva could earn a promotion to the starting side after his injury time winner against Nottingham Forest.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Brentford XI: Raya; Hickey, Mee, Pinnock, Henry; Dasilva, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Toney, Schade

Odds

Liverpool win 12/25

Draw 41/10

Brentford win 23/4

Prediction

Liverpool’s recent form suggests a home win, but Brentford could well trouble Jurgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool 2-2 Brentford