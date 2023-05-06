Why do Liverpool fans boo the national anthem?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool fans have booed the national anthem on the day of the coronation of King Charles III - but is should not come as a surprise.

Reds supporters hold a long-established opposition towards the establishment, with the booing of the national anthem becoming widespread in the 1980s and during the Conservative government’s “managed decline” of the city. The failings of the government following the Hillsborough disaster further entrenched those feelings.

That anger against social and economic inequality among a left-leaning city and fanbase have remained, and the national anthem continues to be booed when Liverpool play at Wembley - such as before last season’s FA Cup final.

Under the Conservative government in the last decade, many from Merseyside feel they continue to be let down by the state and believe the foodbanks outside Anfield, Goodison and other Premier League grounds is evidence of widening inequalities in the country.

Liverpool’s home fixture against Brentford on coronation weekend was therefore a platform for fans to express their frustration at the establishment that they believe continues to let them and others around the country down.

What happened at Anfield?

Liverpool fans booed and jeered the national anthem - on the day of the coronation of King Charles III.

“God Save the King” was played before the club’s fixture against Brentford, prompting section of the Anfield crowd to voice their displeasure.

Chants of “Liverpool, Liverpool” could also be heard from the Kop while the anthem played.

A banner at Anfield (REUTERS)

During Wednesday’s win over Fulham fans at Anfield sang “You can stick your coronation up your arse”.

In his programme notes on Saturday, manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he was “not an expert on English history or the monarchy” and wrote: “We will be busy with our own concerns, of course, but I would like to take this opportunity to wish King Charles III well, not just today but also for the future”.

Why did Liverpool play the national anthem?

The Premier League had advised clubs to play ‘God Save the King’ before kick-off, but did not make it compulsory.

“Before kick-off and in recognition of the Premier League’s request to mark the coronation, players and officials will congregate around the centre circle when the national anthem will be played,” a statement from Liverpool said.

“It is, of course, a personal choice how those at Anfield on Saturday mark this occasion and we know some supporters have strong views on it.”

As reported by The Independent, Liverpool felt they were left with little choice but to fall in line.

By not playing the national anthem, Liverpool’s view is that they would be criticised for being the only club to “disrespect” the occasion, and it is better to leave it to the personal choice of how every individual fan reacts. There is also the feeling within the club that the language used in the Premier League’s message requested compliance.

The Premier League are meanwhile insistent it was not an edict or a mandate, and it was still down to individual clubs what they choose to do.

What happened elsewhere in the country?

Dozens of protesters from anti-monarchy and environmental groups were arrested in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, in what they slammed as a “dystopian nightmare”.

The Metropolitan Police had said it would facilitate anti-monarchy demonstrations unless they contravened existing laws, or new powers that came into force last week banning “locking-on” and causing “serious disruption”.

But supporters of the Republic campaign group were arrested on Saturday morning and saw hundreds of placards reading “Not My King” seized by the force.

Protesters wave “Not My King” signs near Trafalgar Square ahead of the coronation of King Charles III (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“This morning, [chief executive] Graham Smith and five members of our team were arrested. Hundreds of placards were seized,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Is this democracy?”

Mr Smith was arrested on the edge of Trafalgar Square, where Republic had sought permission from Scotland Yard to hold a rally.

There were also protests held in Cardiff, Glasgow and Edinburgh.