Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from the Etihad with live score and goal updates from Man City vs Leicester City below
Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.
With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.
With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham in seventh just four points ahead.
City can make it eight straight domestic wins today as both Liverpool and Chelsea struggle to keep pace, with Bernardo Silva in scintillating form after inspiring another dominant win last time out against Newcastle. Guardiola has also urged supporters to continue doing their bit to ensure games do not return to behind closed doors, while also helping to ensure society is as safe as possible: “I want to trust the people who know and they say this is the safest way – take a vaccine. People don’t die when they take a vaccine. Wearing a mask is so important, like social distancing and hand sanitisers, so let’s try to do it. Otherwise, it may (come back) again and again and again.”
Follow live updates from the Etihad Stadium with goal and score updates, reaction and analysis from what promises to be an entertaining game:
Man City vs Leicester: Boxing Day football
Three Premier League fixtures have already been postponed from Boxing Day’s line up with Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton all being called off during the week due to rising coronavirus cases.
That being said there is still plenty of action to look forward to today. Four games from the English top flight kick off at 3pm, we’ll be focusing on the action from Manchester City vs Leicester but will also cover goal updatescfrom Nowich vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace and West Ham vs Southampton.
At 5:30pm Aston Villa host Chelsea then Brighton take on Brentford in the late kick off (8pm).
Man City vs Leicester: Head-to-head
Manchester City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Leicester but the Foxes won 5-2 in last season’s corresponding fixture, with Jamie Vardy scoring a hat-trick.
But, Leicester have never beaten Manchester City away from home in consecutive league seasons.
Man City vs Leicester: Recent results
Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League fixtures which has propelled them to the top of the table and given Pep Guardiola’s men a three point lead over second placed Liverpool. Last time out they cruised to a 4-0 win over Newcastle having also battered Leeds 7-0 in their previous fixture. Kevin De Bruyne is fit again and Raheem Sterling is back in form making City formidable oppenents for Leicester today.
The Foxes meanwhile have been fit with the Covid outbreak. Their last league fixture was also a 4-0 victory over Newcastle but that game was played on the 12th December. Leicester have had two Premier League matches postponed through Covid before playing a midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday. The match was drawn 3-3 after a remarkable comeback from the Reds who then progressed via a penalty shootout dumping Leicester out of the competition.
Pep Guardiola remains wary of Leicester despite this season’s drop in form
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned that Leicester remain exceptional opponents despite their mixed form this season.
After two successive fifth-placed finishes, Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners have lacked their usual spark this term, winning just six of their 16 Premier League matches.
By contrast, City have won their last eight in the competition to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.
The Foxes still pose a threat which the Manchester City boss has warned his players about ahead of their meeting on Boxing Day
Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.
There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.
The Manchester City boss does not want to see any more matches played behind closed doors.
Man City vs Leicester team news
Kyle Walker will miss out again due to illness, but City have not reported any more positive Covid tests. Liam Delap, Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres are the only other absentees.
Leicester will test Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu’s fitness after picking up knocks against Liverpool. While Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans are also doubts.
Man City vs Leicester predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus
Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Lookman
Man City vs Leicester odds
Man City: 1/8
Draw: 15/2
Leicester: 16/1
