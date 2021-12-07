RB Leipzig vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Manchester City have already sealed top spot in Group A and are now playing for mere points and prize money, with their final fixture in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. Pep Guardiola knows the hard work is already done and this match will be about rotation, freshening up the team and giving an opportunity to those on the fringes a chance to stake their claim ahead of a tough run of games across Christmas and the new year.
“There’s many games to come and it’s the toughest part of the season with many games. We are going to try to continue at this level and this rhythm,” he said after the weekend win over Watford. “I’m more than pleased with what the guys have done in this tough period and now comes the toughest one for the amount of games, weather, injuries. We (will) keep going with this rhythm and try to play good.”
There’s much more riding on it for Leipzig, who may need a result to seal third place and Europa League action. They have to match whatever result Club Brugge earn against Paris Saint-Germain in the group’s other fixture, played at the same time. Follow live updates from RB Leipzig vs Man City below:
RB Leipzig vs Man City: City turn to youth
Manchester City have included five teenagers in the squad that has gone to Germany to close out the Champions League group stages and Pep Guardiola says that the five substitutions allowed in the competition allows them the chance to impress this evening.
Academy players Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Romeo Lavia, Joshua Wilson-Esbrand and Conrad Egan-Riley will all make the trip and are likely to feature at come point.
RB Leipzig vs Man City: Group A standings
Manchester City have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League after their 2-1 victory over PSG on Matchday Five secured them the top spot in Group A.
PSG are also through as they have a four point lead over both RB Leipzig and Club Brugge. That means this fixture presents Pep Guardiola a chance to rest key players ahead of a busy December and to get some players, like Kevin De Bruyne, back up to match fitness.
Expect a few changes for Man City tonight.
Man City team news: Kevin De Bruyne to play against RB Leipzig
Pep Guardiola has warned that Kevin De Bruyne will need to fight to win back a regular place in the Manchester City side, reports PA.
The Belgium playmaker has had a frustrating start to the campaign. He initially lacked match fitness after injuries robbed him of a pre-season before other knocks and a recent spell out with coronavirus prevented him building any momentum. He returned to action as a second-half substitute in the champions’ Premier League victory at Watford on Saturday but competition for starting spots at City is fierce.
City manager Guardiola said: “Kevin played all the season from the beginning. He arrived after the Euros in a difficult condition and he played and played and played. After that he got coronavirus. Now he has to come back and fight for a position like everyone else.
“Kevin doesn’t have to show absolutely anything to me but he has to come back to being himself and show himself he’s back, and do what he has to do. Like he has done the last five or six years, every single three days.
“Of course the competition is so necessary and he knows it, but Bernardo (Silva) knows it, and (Ilkay) Gundogan knows it, and all the wingers and strikers know it. They know they have to play good, (whether) playing five minutes, 10 minutes or 90 minutes.”
De Bruyne has been told he will start, however, in Tuesday’s final Champions League group game at RB Leipzig.
