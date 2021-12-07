✕ Close Guardiola: “Now starts the toughest part of the season”

Manchester City have already sealed top spot in Group A and are now playing for mere points and prize money, with their final fixture in the Champions League against RB Leipzig. Pep Guardiola knows the hard work is already done and this match will be about rotation, freshening up the team and giving an opportunity to those on the fringes a chance to stake their claim ahead of a tough run of games across Christmas and the new year.

“There’s many games to come and it’s the toughest part of the season with many games. We are going to try to continue at this level and this rhythm,” he said after the weekend win over Watford. “I’m more than pleased with what the guys have done in this tough period and now comes the toughest one for the amount of games, weather, injuries. We (will) keep going with this rhythm and try to play good.”

There’s much more riding on it for Leipzig, who may need a result to seal third place and Europa League action. They have to match whatever result Club Brugge earn against Paris Saint-Germain in the group’s other fixture, played at the same time. Follow live updates from RB Leipzig vs Man City below: