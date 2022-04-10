✕ Close 'Man City have no real weakness' - Klopp on Guardiola's league leaders

The Premier League title could be decided in today’s contest between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium as the top two teams go head-to-head. Pep Guardiola’s City were 14 points clear at the top of the table in January but a run of 10 consecutive victories for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has seen them cut that gap to just one point ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

Even though there are seven games to go after today’s showdown, title races between Liverpool and Manchester City are usually decided by the finest of margins - as was the case in the 2018-19 season – and whoever is victorious today will have the edge heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Man City earned a point in the reverse fixture, holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season after the Reds twice took the lead, and the teams will also meet again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembley as they chase multiple honours this year heightening the importance of today’s Premier League meeting.

Both sides are also competing for Champions League glory with Manchester City chasing a treble and Liverpool on for a quadruple winning season after also lifting the Carabao Cup back in February.

Follow all the action and updates as Manchester City face Liverpool in this potential Premier League decider: