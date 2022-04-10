Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow the action as Pep Guardiola’s men take on Jurgen Klopp’s in this top of the table clash at the Eithad Stadium
The Premier League title could be decided in today’s contest between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium as the top two teams go head-to-head. Pep Guardiola’s City were 14 points clear at the top of the table in January but a run of 10 consecutive victories for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has seen them cut that gap to just one point ahead of this afternoon’s clash.
Even though there are seven games to go after today’s showdown, title races between Liverpool and Manchester City are usually decided by the finest of margins - as was the case in the 2018-19 season – and whoever is victorious today will have the edge heading into the final stages of the campaign.
Man City earned a point in the reverse fixture, holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season after the Reds twice took the lead, and the teams will also meet again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembley as they chase multiple honours this year heightening the importance of today’s Premier League meeting.
Both sides are also competing for Champions League glory with Manchester City chasing a treble and Liverpool on for a quadruple winning season after also lifting the Carabao Cup back in February.
Follow all the action and updates as Manchester City face Liverpool in this potential Premier League decider:
Leaders Manchester City face a tantalising showdown with title rivals Liverpool in the pick of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures.
Elsewhere, Chelsea will bid to end another turbulent week on a high, while lowly Everton are among a handful of relegation-threatened sides scrapping for points.
Here, we pick out some of the main top-flight talking points.
Leaders Manchester City host second-placed Liverpool in the pick of this weekend’s fixtures
Fans can make the difference says Foden
Phil Foden says Manchester City will get an advantage over Liverpool by playing at home in today’s big game explaining that City’s home record and the reception from the fans spurs on his teammates.
“We’ve only lost once at home in 12 years in the Premier League and that is such a great record to have and we can take confidence from that,” said Foden
“Being a City fan definitely helps. You know what the supporters want. Hopefully I can make them proud on Sunday. All they keep saying is ‘you better win, you better win!’. Hopefully we can get the job done.
“They just want intensity, good attacking football, everyone working hard and we will definitely need them as well on Sunday. From past experiences (in this fixture), our fans have been the loudest fans.
“We definitely need that again. It just gives you a lot of confidence, hearing the crowd behind you. Especially when someone wins a challenge you just hear them and it makes you feel confident.
“I am sure they will be really loud and help us. We have a great record at home and hopefully on Sunday we can keep that up. I am really excited about the game. It is such a big occasion and a massive game as well. I just cannot wait to play.”
Elsewhere in the Premier League
Today isn’t only about the top of the table. There are a couple of mid-table matches taking place as Brentford host West Ham and Leicester take on Crystal Palace.
Those games kick off at 2pm alongside a huge game at the bottom of the table.
Burnley travel to Norwich with the hope of defeating the Canaries and taking a step closer to safety. The Clarets are four points behind Everton (17th) but could cut that to just one with a win over bottom-placed Norwich.
Title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool meet on Sunday in a huge clash at the top of the Premier League.
Under respective managers Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, the two clubs have been the pre-eminent forces in English football in recent years.
Here, we look at some notable clashes between the sides in the current era:
Jurgen Klopp says Pep Guardiola is ‘best coach in the world'
Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, admits he will not be sad to see the back of Pep Guardiola when the Catalan finally retires.
"I will not miss it, I know that," he said. "All I say about City I really mean. Pep is the best coach in the world, no problem with that, but I always wanted to be the coach of the team who can beat the best team in the world.
"Actually I achieved that as well somehow and now we have to make sure Sunday is the day."
Foden to shine for Man City?
Manchester City are boosted by the return of Kyle Walker who served a European suspension in midweek and expect Phil Foden to return to the starting XI after coming of the bench in that game to help City defeat Atletico Madrid 1-0.
Foden scored in the 2-2 drew between these sides at Anfield and has netted in each of his last three Premier League games against Liverpool.
He could become just the second player to score in four straight appearances against the Reds in the competition after Jamie Vardy (five between 2016 and 2017).
Pep Guardiola on seeing City’s 14-point lead cut to one
Pep Guardiola says that Manchester City’s 14-point lead over Liverpool was false due to the fact that his team had played more games than the Reds in January and the opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s men was always there to catch them.
"I’m going to tell you something: 14 points, it was fake. You were wrong. We played two more games [than Liverpool]," said Guardiola
"It was not a mistake. After analysing the games we dropped points - Crystal Palace, especially Southampton - we were brilliant, more than brilliant. We were not effective, we were not clinical, but we were brilliant.
"Maybe in the final third they [Liverpool] are more ‘wow’, more powerful for the quality of the players, but from what I see there are many things where we are close, we work quite similarly.”
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders start the day 73 points just one ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool with just seven games left after this weekend.
Liverpool arrive in Manchester on the back of a 10-match winning run in the top flight, with Man City - who are going for a fourth title in five seasons - having dropped five points in their last five games since winning 4-0 at Norwich on 12th February.
Victory for the Reds would see them finish a day top of the table for the first time since October 1st and put them in the driving seat going into the run in.
Of the last eight Premier League meetings between the top two sides to take place within the final 10 games of the season, the team in second has won seven times, including each of the last five in a row. Advantage Liverpool then?
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s top of the table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.
Premier League champions Man City come into the game with the slightest lead over rivals Liverpool after having a 14-point lead cut to just one by Jurgen Klopp’s men. Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 league games since the turn of the year and have won their last 10 consecutive matches in the top flight.
Manchester City meanwhile have dropped five points from their last five league games following a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham and a goalless draw with Crystal Palace nestled in between victories over Everton, Manchester United and Burnley.
Since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Liverpool finished runners-up to Man City by a single point – with a record 97-point tally for second place - both teams have played 144 matches.
Man City have won 108, drawn 14 and lost 22, accruing 338 points. Liverpool have won 104, drawn 25 and lost just 15, making their total 337.
They are two of the best teams ever to play in the Premier League and today go head-to-head in what could well be a Premier League title decider.
