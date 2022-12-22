Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Domestic action is back after the Fifa World Cup and the first big clash of Premier League heavyweights sees Manchester City host Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s team had been the dominant force in this competition up until last term, winning four finals in a row, but it was the Reds who ended that run with a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea earlier this year.

In the third round, City defeated Chelsea this year, while Liverpool saw off Derby County on penalties after a goalless draw at Anfield.

Both these managers are likely to go strong with their lineups in a bid to get players sharp for the return of top-flight action on Boxing Day.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 22 December, 2022.

Where can I watch?

Man City vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

It remains to be seen how many World Cup players for both sides feature, but those who exited at the group stage will have had time off already and could certainly be involved.

That means Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan for City, for example, and Darwin Nunez for the Reds. The latter will be without the still-injured Diogo Jota, while Luis Diaz is also out after needing surgery following his own attempted comeback. Curtis Jones is a doubt but Joel Matip returned to fitness during the mid-winter break.

Predicted lineups

MCI - Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, S Gomez, Gundogan, Palmer, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

LIV - Kelleher, Milner, Matip, J Gomez, Robertson, Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Odds

City 28/29

Draw 119/40

Liverpool 3/1

Prediction

Assuming there’s all the football quality but none of the desperation which goes with having to not lose these encounters in league play, it could be a very topsy-turvy, eventful fixture. Man City 3-2 Liverpool.