Manchester City host Liverpool in the Carabao Cup fourth round, as both these sides look to hit top gear ahead of the return of the Premier League.

It’s likely, therefore, that both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will field more first-team starters than might be usual for a game at this stage of this particular cup competition.

Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah are probable starters for example, with both sides no doubt keen to progress, but more focused on ensuring they are in peak physical action for Boxing Day.

The Reds are the current holders of the League Cup, following their win over Chelsea on penalties last term.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 22 December, 2022.

Where can I watch?

Man City vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

It remains to be seen how many World Cup players for both sides feature, but those who exited at the group stage will have had time off already and could certainly be involved.

That means Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan for City, for example, and Darwin Nunez for the Reds. The latter will be without the still-injured Diogo Jota, while Luis Diaz is also out after needing surgery following his own attempted comeback. Curtis Jones is a doubt but Joel Matip returned to fitness during the mid-winter break.

Predicted lineups

MCI - Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, S Gomez, Gundogan, Palmer, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

LIV - Kelleher, Milner, Matip, J Gomez, Robertson, Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Oxlade-Chamberlain

Odds

City 28/29

Draw 119/40

Liverpool 3/1

Prediction

Assuming there’s all the football quality but none of the desperation which goes with having to not lose these encounters in league play, it could be a very topsy-turvy, eventful fixture. Man City 3-2 Liverpool.