Manchester City vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Pep Guardiola and Erik ten Hag go head to head at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League
Manchester City host Manchester United in the headline Premier League fixture on Sunday with derby bragging rights at stake.
Pep Guardiola will be desperate to keep pace with Liverpool and Arsenal in what has been a furious title race so far, while Erik ten Hag is under pressure to prove his worth after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover with an ongoing power struggle at the heart of the Old Trafford club.
The Cityzens ran out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford earlier this season, with an Erling Haaland double and Phil Foden securing a comfortable victory. Ten Hag has been caught up in a bizarre row with Fulham over a social media post appearing to mock captain Bruno Fernandes, while City have found form this week with Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne’s devastating performances at Luton in the FA Cup.
Check out the latest tips and odds for the Manchester derby and find betting sites offers here:
Guardiola warns about Manchester derby emotions
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City must not be distracted by emotions in Sunday’s derby against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.
City, who won 3-0 at Old Trafford in October, are second in the Premier League, four places above United and four points behind leaders Liverpool whom they are determined to catch.
Any drop in points could be costly in the title race though today’s encounter may not be as easy as first expected. Though City are unbeaten in 18 games, United have lost only once in this calendar year.
"What I learn from my experience in these types of games is to be more calm, relax, don’t talk about many things," Guardiola said.
"Just focus on tactics and what you have to do to beat them, not about emotions - because emotions will be there, without doubt."
Man City vs Man Utd prediction
Being the more dominant side in Manchester in recent years, and with home advantage, makes Manchester City the odds on favourites to get a win today. Liverpool’s last-ditch winner against Nottingham Forest also adds to the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men who will hope to continue their fine form with a spanking victory over their city rivals.
United on the other hand could use this match as a stepping stone to end the season on a high. Victory would propel them into the contest for a top four spot though defeat would leave them 11 points adrift of Aston Villa.
Overall though it is difficult to look past the reigning Premier League champions who should cruise to a comfortable victory.
Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United.
Man City vs Man Utd predicted line-ups
Though both managers have injuries in their squads to deal with, the teams should be fairly strong this afternoon. City will have the edge in terms of quality especially as United’s defence looks far from stable.
Here’s how we see the teams lining up today:
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Stones; Silva, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Evans, Lindelof; Mainoo, Casemiro; Eriksen, Fernandes, Garnacho, Rashford
Early team news for Man City vs Man Utd
Manchester City will be without Jack Grealish, who Pep Guardiola fears will not be back until after the international break later this month.
Erik ten Hag should have an unchanged squad from which to pick, having allayed injury fears around Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane by declaring both fit to feature. Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are all unavailable, while Rasmus Hojlund will be back later in March from a muscular problem.
How to watch Manchester derby on TV
The Manchester derby will kick off at 3.30pm GMT on Sunday 3 March at the Etihad Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 3pm. Subscribers can also stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United
ver the past few months, Jean-Claude Blanc has kept a line of dialogue open with Zinedine Zidane. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos and Blanc, the chief executive of its sports arm, have long been admirers of the former Real Madrid manager. That level of Champions League success is naturally what Ineos is aspiring to at Manchester United.
This isn’t to say that Zidane is set to take over at Old Trafford in the summer, but it is a connection the group is naturally keeping open.
It similarly feeds into the feeling around Erik ten Hag’s future. Virtually everyone is saying it is up in the air. Ineos is monitoring everything and consulting, and will make the decision it best sees fit.
That will, of course, be based on much more than one game but last weekend’s home defeat to Fulham was all the more unfortunate given it came at a crucial time, just before Sunday’s Manchester derby. The 2-1 loss was all the worse since it felt such an abrupt regression when everything had been going much better.
Inside the power battles at the heart of the new Manchester United
As Manchester United take on their city rivals on the pitch on Sunday, there are years of work ahead in order to catch up off it. But with Sir Jim Ratcliffe leading the revolution, change could be coming sooner than expected, writes Miguel Delaney
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies