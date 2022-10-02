Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Pep Guardiola’s Man City face off against Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd in the first derby of the season at the Etihad Stadium
Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.
Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a 3-0 away win just before the international break putting them in fine touch for a Manchester derby.
Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s award win gives you an indication of how he’s managed to turnaround Manchester United’s own form. The Red Devils have won their last four league games in a row including a victory over Liverpool and beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing. Yet City away is always a tricky affair and it will be the Dutchman’s finest victory so far if he can help United can pull it off.
Follow all the action from the Manchester derby:
Pep Guardiola predicts Man City will continue to thrive after he departs
Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club.
The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.
The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.
There is no alarm about the situation at the club as Guardiola prefers shorter-term contracts and both of his previous two extensions have been signed at late stages.
Man City vs Man Utd team changes
Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City line-up with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake slotting into the defence in place of John Stones and Ruben Dias.
Ilkay Gundogan is preferred in midfield with no Rodri in the squad.
Erik ten Hag names an unchanged Manchester United side with Marcus Rashford fit to start up top.
Man City vs Man Utd line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford
Haaland excited for ‘special’ Manchester derby
Manchester City’s clinical striker, Erling Haaland, says he is excited to play his first every Manchester derby and wants to make the City supporters proud this afternoon.
“It means so much to all of the supporters and as a fan I know that,” he explained. “We want to make them proud on Sunday.
“We know it is going to be a tough game, but I am excited to play in this derby. It is another game, but I also know that derby games are so much more intense.
“These games mean everything to the fans. It is the first time I have played in the Manchester derby after watching so many on TV with my father and I cannot wait.
“It will be a special moment for me. I haven’t spoken to my father [former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland] about this game, but I know he will be in the stands watching.”
City rack up the goals
Manchester City could win eight consecutive top-flight home games whilst scoring at least three times in each victory - a feat last achieved by Tottenham in 1965.
City have scored 10 first-half goals and 13 second-half goals in the Premier League this season - Manchester United have eight in total.
In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby
Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday.
After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.
It will be a maiden Manchester derby for United’s manager and players like Eriksen, who has flourished since joining on a deal until 2025 following the expiration of his short-term contract at Brentford.
Manchester United make the short trip to the Etihad on Sunday
It’s the Manchester derby day
This is one of the more intriguing Manchester derbies of recent times. Manchester City continue to be a dominant force of nature but Erik ten Hag finally has Manchester United winning again and he’ll want to continue that progress at the Etihad today.
Man City vs Man Utd
Manchester City could win three consecutive league games against United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014.
United are in danger of suffering their 18th Premier League loss against City - it would equal their highest number of defeats against a specific opponent (matching their totals against Liverpool and Chelsea).
This Premier League fixture has been won 21 times by the respective away side - no other match has produced more victories for the away team.
Manchester United still have ability to attract world-class players, says Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United remain an attractive prospect for top players – and already boast some of the best talent in the world.
The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of a rebuild in the wake of a wretched season that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder as the side stumbled home sixth.
That miserable run continued in the first two matches of Ten Hag’s reign but the United boss has overseen an impressive turnaround since, with new signings make a promising start to life in the north west.
The Red Devils are aiming for a fifth straight Premier League win on Sunday when they travel to rivals Manchester City, whose striker Erling Haaland has hit the ground running since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.
The Red Devils will come up against Erling Haaland on Sunday after he snubbed them for the other side of Manchester.
Early team news for Man City vs Man Utd
Manchester City defender John Stones is unavailable after he was forced off the pitch with a hamstring issue when playing for England during the international break.
Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte has returned to training but isn’t expected to be up the match fitness for today’s game.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire also misses out with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty and manager Erik ten Hag faces a late call to see if Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are fit enough to start.
