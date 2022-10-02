(Getty Images)

Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.

Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a 3-0 away win just before the international break putting them in fine touch for a Manchester derby.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s award win gives you an indication of how he’s managed to turnaround Manchester United’s own form. The Red Devils have won their last four league games in a row including a victory over Liverpool and beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing. Yet City away is always a tricky affair and it will be the Dutchman’s finest victory so far if he can help United can pull it off.

Follow all the action from the Manchester derby: