Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola responds to Jack Grealish night out video

Pep Guardiola has defended some of his Manchester City players after a video emerged of them on a night out, adding that he is only upset "because they didn't invite me".

Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker and Riyad Mahrez were pictured outside Manchester bar Albert Schloss on Sunday night.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Grealish is shown being led away from the bar by a member of the squad's entourage, while Walker and Mahrez are stood among a larger group.

Grealish and team-mate Phil Foden were disciplined by Guardiola after being pictured on a night out after the 7-0 win over Leeds in December.

The pair were not deemed to have reported for training in the right condition the following day. However, Guardiola had no issue with the latest video of Grealish, Walker and Mahrez.

“I'm so upset because they didn't invite me and I don't like. Next time hopefully they can invite me,” the City manager said, jokingly.

“The video didn’t show exactly what happened. Dinner together sober, enjoying with their mates and backroom staff.

“The players know the risk when they go out because of social media but all of them – Riyad, Kyle, Ally [Marland, kit man], Jack were perfect. But they will be fined because they didn’t invite me.”

Guardiola added that he felt the players had been unfairly treated by having the video posted on social media.