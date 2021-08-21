Manchester City welcome newly promoted Norwich City to the Etihad in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side endured the worst possible start to their title defence with a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, with Son Heung-min’s curled effort settling a tense affair.

The match was, of course, dominated by speculation around Harry Kane’s potential move but with Daniel Levy refusing to budge on his valuation of the striker, Gabriel Jesus remains the only outright forward in Guardiola’s squad.

Norwich found little joy on their return to the top flight, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Liverpool, and their run of fixtures is hardly letting up, with this match followed by meetings with Leicester and Arsenal.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the match and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 3pm on Saturday 21 August at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcast on television in the UK due to the 3pm blackout. However, you can follow live updates on The Independent’s matchday blog.

What is the team news?

Phil Foden remains sidelined due to a foot injury, however, there is better news regarding Ilkay Gundogan, whose shoulder problem is far less serious than first feared and the midfielder should be available for selection. Kevin de Bruyne started on the bench against Tottenham but should return to the first XI, while Jack Grealish will make his second Premier League appearance for the club.

Norwich are without Sam Byram due to a thigh injury while there are doubts over Onel Hernandez, Jordan Hugill and Przemyslaw Placheta.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri; Mahrez, Grealish, Sterling; De Bruyne

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; Lees-Melou, Gilmour, Rupp; Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica

What are the odds?

Man City - 1/12

Draw - 19/2

Norwich City - 22/1