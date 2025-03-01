Phil Foden could be in line for a role against Plymouth ( Getty Images )

After producing a seismic FA Cup shock in the fourth round, Plymouth Argyle must do it all over again as the Championship side take on Manchester City for a quarter-final place.

Miron Muslic’s second-tier strugglers stunned Premier League leaders Liverpool to continue their cup run and set up an encounter with another of the top flight’s giants. The hosts may be out of the chase for silverware in the league and Europe but Pep Guardiola’s side are looking stronger and stronger contenders in this competition as many of their rivals tumble out.

But their vulnerability was on display in a nervy outing against Leyton Orient in the previous round, and their visitors will hope to prey on any frailties this afternoon. Surely another giant-killing is beyond the Pilgrims? In this grand old competition, never rule anything out...

