Man City players celebrate after clinching Premier League title

Manchester City’s players celebrated winning the Premier League title on Tuesday after rivals Manchester United were defeated by Leicester at Old Trafford.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their third Premier League crown in four seasons, reclaiming the title from Liverpool after the Reds’ success last year.

Aymeric Laporte and Rodri celebrated United’s defeat to Leicester together, while other players including Raheem Sterling reacted on social media to City winning their second major honour of the season.

And the club could still win further honours this season with the Champions League final against Chelsea to come on 29 May.

Here’s how City’s players reacted to their latest achievement.

Ilkay Gundogan had a message for Caglar Soyuncu, whose header earned Leicester their 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

There were also messages from former players...

While City quickly unveiled this at the Etihad...

City captain Fernandinho said: “To win it again means the world to me and the rest of the squad. To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout season, whether in training or in matches. The teamwork has been amazing.

“Winning the Premier League title is the ultimate fulfilment of our ambitions. It’s what we all dreamed of as young players, so to do it is a wonderful feeling.

“We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them. We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too.

“Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season.”