Pochettino flatly denies Man Utd job link

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in a decisive Champions League fixture that will likely decide who finishes top of Group A.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit in pole position in the group on nine points - one clear of PSG on eight - and can guarantee themselves of top spot if they defeat the French giants tonight. Man City did suffer a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, though, when Lionel Messi finally got off the mark in Paris with a stunning solo goal. City cruised past Everton in style last weekend but will have to once again make do without Kevin De Bruyne, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

PSG’s preparations for the fixture have been somewhat overshadowed by the constant speculation linking manager Mauricio Pochettino to the Manchester United job. The Argentine is believed to be United’s first choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but insisted repeatedly at his pre-match press conference that he is “so happy” in Paris. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig last time out in Europe and must take all three points tonight in order to top the group heading into the final round of games. Follow all the latest updates below: