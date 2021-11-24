Man City vs PSG LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as the two of football’s heavyweights vie for top spot in Group A
Follow all the action as Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain in a decisive Champions League fixture that will likely decide who finishes top of Group A.
Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit in pole position in the group on nine points - one clear of PSG on eight - and can guarantee themselves of top spot if they defeat the French giants tonight. Man City did suffer a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, though, when Lionel Messi finally got off the mark in Paris with a stunning solo goal. City cruised past Everton in style last weekend but will have to once again make do without Kevin De Bruyne, who has tested positive for Covid-19.
PSG’s preparations for the fixture have been somewhat overshadowed by the constant speculation linking manager Mauricio Pochettino to the Manchester United job. The Argentine is believed to be United’s first choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but insisted repeatedly at his pre-match press conference that he is “so happy” in Paris. PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig last time out in Europe and must take all three points tonight in order to top the group heading into the final round of games. Follow all the latest updates below:
Man City vs PSG: Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more
Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.
The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.
Man City vs PSG: Cancelo stars for Man City
Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo has been directly involved in five goals in his last four Champions League appearances for Manchester City (two goals and three assists), including a hat-trick of assists in his last game against Club Brugges.
Man City vs PSG: Will Messi score again?
PSG’s Lionel Messi has scored seven goals in seven Champions League appearances against Manchester City including in this reverse fixture back in September.
Man City vs PSG: Verratti on tonight's game
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti believes that tonight’s clash with Manchester City will be a ‘great game’ and thinks PSG’s players have enough quality to cause City problems this evening. He said:
Man City vs PSG: Mauricio Pochettino insists he is ‘so happy’ at PSG amid Manchester United interest
Mauricio Pochettino insisted he was “happy” at Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday amid reports that he is Manchester United’s first choice to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Pochettino, whose PSG squad face Manchester City on Wednesday, is understood to be interested in joining United, possibly even before the summer, but said the speculation was part of football and that he remains happy in Paris.
Man City vs PSG: City yet to concede against Paris at home
Manchester City have not conceded a goal in their previous three home Uefa club competition matches against Paris Saint-Germain.
They have won both of their home games against Paris in the Champions League without conceding a goal, triumphing 1-0 in April 2016 and 2-0 in May 2021. If they keep another clean sheet tonight, a place in the knockout stages await.
Man City vs PSG: Pochettino on Sergio Ramos
Four-time Champions League winner Sergio Ramos has to settle for a place on the bench tonight as he awaits his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since joining the French side in the summer.
Ramos has been out with a calf injury and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want to rush Ramos’s recovery saying:
Man City vs PSG: Team changes
Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City starting XI that defeated Everton 3-0 at the weekend. Ruben Dias comes in to replace Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez is in for Cole Palmer. There are only six substitutes named on the bench with neither Phil Foden nor Jack Grealish in the squad.
Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes to the Paris Saint-Germain side that beat Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos join Achraf Hakimi in the back line with Ander Herrera replacing Marco Verratti in midfield.
Man City vs PSG: Line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Rodri, Joao Cancelo, Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sterling
PSG XI: Navas, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes, Paredes, Herrera, Gueye, Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Man City vs PSG: Gundogan on Pochettino
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan believes that the familiarity between Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino will play into the PSG boss’s hands when the two sides clash this evening.
Unlike his own manager Gundogan thinks that previous matches - in which Pochettino has triumphed - give Paris Saint-Germain a slight edge over the Premier League champions despite the game being tough for both clubs. Gundogan said:
