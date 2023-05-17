Man City vs Real Madrid player ratings as Kyle Walker dominates Vinicius Junior

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City produced a sensational performance to defeat Real Madrid 4-0 at the Etihad and reach the Champions League final.

Bernardo Silva scored twice as Pep Guardiola’s side blew the holders away in a breathtaking opening half.

Eder Militao’s own goal late on ensured there would be no comeback this time from Real Madrid, before Julian Alvarez added a fourth in stoppage time.

Here are how the players rated as City booked a final date with Inter Milan on June 10.

Manchester City

Ederson, 9

The goalkeeper had been a spectator until Toni Kroos hit a stunning drive from distance that Ederson managed to tip onto the bar. It was a crucial touch - and Bernardo doubled City’s lead moments later. Ederson’s save from David Alaba’s free kick in the second half was just as good.

Kyle Walker, 9

The best defensive full-back in the world? On this evidence, absolutely. The right back was sensationally against the wonderful Vinicius Junior, particularly with a key piece of tracking back in the first half.

Ruben Dias, 9

Has Karim Benzema ever had a quieter game in the Champions League? Dias dominated the Real Madrid striker and clearly won their battle.

Manuel Akanji, 9

Erling Haaland aside, he has a case to be the signing of the season. Just so solid defensively and comfortable on the ball. A superb individual defender and Rodrygo was anonymous.

John Stones, 8

It’s just so audacious, really, for a centre back to step into a midfield of Luka Modrid and Toni Kroos and not just hold your own but be a level above. Stones was magnificent.

Rodri, 8

Just so good at making lots of very complicated passes and runs through midfield look so effortlessly simple. Seemed to have the most touches in the game, especially during City’s early dominance.

Bernardo Silva, 9

Everywhere and excellent all at once. One of the performances of the season with and without the ball, terrorising the poor Edouardo Camavinga and never allowing Madrid a moment to settle. Two goals as well? An incredible player.

Kevin De Bruyne, 9

Picked out a stunning pass for Bernardo’s opener and was as dangerous as you would expect from pretty much every position and angle on the pitch. His vision is out of this world and he produced a second assist of the night with his free-kick that went in off Militao.

Ilkay Gundogan, 8

His awareness, particularly when close to his own goal, is wonderful. Cruised through a lot of the game. Booked for a lunge on Vinicius.

Jack Grealish, 7

The winger gave Davi Carvajal a torrid time and his work rate was excellent once again. His delivery was perhaps not as dangerous as it could have been.

Erling Haaland, 7

Should have had the opener but was denied by the brilliant Courtois - twice! Haaland was relatively quiet from there, even if he repeatedly troubled Eder Militao before then. Manchester City were still superior.

Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois, 9

Produced a stunning save to deny Halaand’s header from close range - and then came up with an even better one to again stop Haaland’s header. One of the best saves you’ll see.

Dani Carvajal, 4

The right back looked terrified of Grealish and dealt with him by backing off.

Eder Militao, 4

Looked to match Antonio Rudiger’s intensity and aggression in his duel against Haaland, but struggled to get the balance right. Often left gaps in behind.

David Alaba, 5

The versatile defender had to make a couple of last-ditch headers at the back post but the problems stemmed from in front of him. Forced an excellent save out of Ederson with a dipping free-kick.

Eduardo Camavinga, 4

Involved in an intense battle with Bernardo that he would probably rather forget. City targeted his side.

Federico Valverde, 3

Completely anonymous in the first half and barely had a touch.

Toni Kroos, 4

The midfielder had Madrid’s first shot and he was unlucky with what was a brilliant effort from range. Struggled with the movement around him in midfield.

Luka Modric, 4

A difficult night for the peerless Modric - who like Kross was overwhelmed by City’s pace and passing. The fact he was taken off after an hour was telling.

Rodrygo, 3

Another Madrid no-show. The hero from last year’s semi-final was barely involved, but he was not the only one.

Karim Benzema, 2

No chances, no threat, no comeback from Madrid’s talisman - the difference from last season is quite remarkable.

Vinicius Junior, 4

The dangerous winger spent too long being forced back towards his box in the first half and then couldn’t break free from the excellent Walker when he was afforded space.