Carlo Ancelotti is hoping to lead Real Madrid to another Champions League title this season, eight years after he won the competition with the same club.

On that occasion Real beat Atletico Madrid in the final; this time around it’s Manchester City who stand in their way in the last four, after the English side beat Atleti in the quarters last time out.

Real have wrapped up another three European Cups since that triumph under Ancelotti in Lisbon, all under the management of Zinedine Zidane. Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has been waiting since 2011 to claim a third title of his own.

Last year City went the distance to the final, but lost to Chelsea in Porto in front of a reduced-capacity crowd of just 14,000. This time around in Paris it should be a full house, with both sides optimistic they’ll be the ones to make it there.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg which means one of John Stones or Kyle Walker will likely be pushed back from injury quickly to feature at full-back, the latter being the ideal choice. Kevin de Bruyne is fit and Pep Guardiola must choose between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack, after the latter scored four at the weekend.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is yet again set to miss out through injury. Eder Militao is back after a European ban and will partner David Alaba in defence. The only big choice for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be over who starts on the right, with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio all options.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid.