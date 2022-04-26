Manchester City will resume their quest to finally win the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday, when they host Real Madrid in the semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side went all the way to the final last year, before being undone by domestic rivals Chelsea - the side Real knocked out in the quarters, while City themselves eliminated Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid.

Both clubs are chasing European and domestic doubles this year, with Real now all but assured of winning La Liga, while City still face a battle to retain their Premier League crown ahead of Liverpool.

The Spanish club’s last triumph in this competition came in 2018 when they won in Kyiv, which was also their third in a row under Zinedine Zidane.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the first leg.

When is the match?

Man City vs Real Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 26 April at the Etihad Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match, like all Champions League games this season, will be on BT Sport. They will broadcast the game on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate, while subscribers can also stream the fixture via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Joao Cancelo is suspended for the first leg which means one of John Stones or Kyle Walker will likely be pushed back from injury quickly to feature at full-back, the latter being the ideal choice. Kevin de Bruyne is fit and Pep Guardiola must choose between Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus in attack, after the latter scored four at the weekend.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is yet again set to miss out through injury. Eder Militao is back after a European ban and will partner David Alaba in defence. The only big choice for Carlo Ancelotti is likely to be over who starts on the right, with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio all options.

Predicted line-ups

MCI - Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Jesus, Foden, Sterling

RMA - Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, F Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Odds

City 1/2

Draw 4/1

Real 31/5

Prediction

City to earn a narrow first-leg lead to take to the Bernabeu, but the tie will be far from over. Man City 2-1 Real Madrid.