Manchester City will want to maintain their flawless record in the Champions League when they travel to Serbia for the final group game against Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday.

City have not only already secured their place in the knockout stages, while Red Star have no hope of even reaching the Europa League.

However, Pep Guardiola’s men have not been showcasing the form that saw them win the treble last season, having to come from behind against Luton on Sunday to secure a victory to end a four-game winless run.

City will be without Erling Haaland, who did not take part in training ahead of the fixture, so Julian Alvarez could be called upon to lead the line.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City?

The match kicks off at 5.45 pm GMT on Wednesday 13 December.

How can I watch it?

Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 which can be streamed via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Haaland is expected to be out for the game, along with Jeremy Doku, while Ederson also missed the training session ahead of the match through illness.

The nature of the match and the fact that City have already qualified might allow Guardiola to rotate his side and utilise players who are short of match minutes.

Predicted line-up

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Stones, Akanji, Gomez, Phillips, Nunes, Bobb, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Odds

Red Star Belgrade 11/2

Draw 16/5

Manchester City 1/3

Prediction

It will be a straightforward game for City against a team with nothing to play for. Red Star Belgrade 0-3 Manchester City.