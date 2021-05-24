Sergio Aguero and coach Pep Guardiola reportedly went weeks without speaking to one another after it was confirmed that the Manchester City striker would leave the club this summer.

City revealed in April that their record goalscorer would move on at the end of the season, and Aguero’s Premier League career came to an end on Sunday as he scored twice off the bench in the champions’ 5-0 thrashing of Everton.

In doing so, Aguero – who could make one last appearance for City in this Saturday’s Champions League final – set another record: most Premier League goals scored for a single club (184).

At full-time on Sunday, Guardiola paid a tearful tribute to the departing Argentina international, whom he confirmed on Monday is close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over a summer transfer.

While Guardiola’s emotional speech about Aguero suggested a close relationship between the coach and his player, The Athletic have reported that there has been unease between the pair since it was announced that the striker would leave City.

Guardiola and Aguero went “a couple of weeks” without speaking, according to the report.

The article adds that Aguero, 32, has been unhappy with the handling of his departure, and the striker is said to have “a problem” with Guardiola in particular, as it was the manager who decided not to extend Aguero’s contract.

Upon the April announcement around Aguero’s future, City confirmed that a statue would be built in the Argentine’s honour.

Aguero, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, leaves the Manchester club with five Premier League titles to his name, as well as one FA Cup and six Carabao Cup trophies.

The 32-year-old could add the Champions League to that list on Saturday, with City taking on Chelsea in the final.