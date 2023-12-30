Man City end brilliant 2023 in style but dark clouds are on the horizon

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The fruits of Manchester City’s labours in the best year of their history were on the pitch. Five trophies, each on a plinth, greeted their players as they emerged from the tunnel. City may never have another haul at the same time ever again and if this was a relatively mundane end to a marvellous year, that is quibbling. There is no guarantee they will have it this good again, and if a 2-0 win over Sheffield United may soon be forgotten, City’s 2023 will long be remembered in these parts.

They ended it with a second successive league win, a contrast from the stumbles that yielded a solitary victory in six attempts before the Club World Cup. They did not play like an all-conquering force, one for the rest of the footballing planet to fear, but the danger for their rivals is that City are starting to acquire the kind of momentum that has powered them to previous titles.

In the context of a year that brought him a Champions League final winner and the award for the best player in the Club World Cup, a goal against the relegation-threatened Blades is scarcely Rodri’s defining feat, but he struck. For Julian Alvarez, it has been a golden 13 months, starting with Argentina’s World Cup win, and a close-range finish against Chris Wilder’s team is hardly the highlight. Yet each helped City churn out victory. They now find themselves above Arsenal.

It said something that the loudest cheer greeted neither goal. It was instead reserved for the sight of Kevin de Bruyne warming up on the touchline. The Belgian was back on the bench, ending an absence of 27 games after hamstring surgery. He was not introduced, with his comeback saved for next week’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield. Yet the glimpse of the playmaker supreme was a reminder City can get stronger.

As it was, they dominated the ball to both an extraordinary and a predictable extent, having 82 per cent of possession against United. A lack of ruthlessness was apparent as the visitors nevertheless had as many shots on target – two – in the first half. Had City been sharper, had Erling Haaland been fit to add to his haul of hat-tricks, there might have been the makings of a rout. Instead, there was a respectability to the scoreline for United.

Deprived of arguably their two best players – the suspended duo of Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic – plus the ineligible loanee James McAtee, this might have been the weakest side they have fielded this season. Yet, configured with a back five by Wilder, they defended so doggedly it gave them further cause to rue the twin own goals that condemned them to a Boxing Day defeat to Luton.

Man City ended 2023 unbeaten at home (REUTERS)

This time, at least, the two decisive touches came from opponents. Rodri has a capacity to take the initiative and he latched on to a loose ball, strode forward and drove in a shot from 20 yards.

The second goal brought Phil Foden another assist to continue his rich vein of form. Oscar Bobb threaded a pass between two defenders, Foden centred and Alvarez slid in to finish. Bobb’s impact was notable: Pep Guardiola had turned to his bench earlier than usual, substituting Jack Grealish, who started three days after his house was burgled but was out of sorts, and summoned the young Norwegian.

There were other opportunities. Foden and Rodri were the pick of Guardiola’s players and City’s finest moments tended to involve one or both. Wes Foderingham made a fine save from Bernardo Silva, who was released by Foden. The combination of the goalkeeper and Jayden Bogle denied Foden a goal when he met Rodri’s chip over the defence with a delightful touch. There was a reprieve for Foderingham when Alvarez charged down his clearance but the ball flew over the bar.

Phil Foden impressed in the triumph (Getty Images)

The casualness had come from City on their previous outing at the Etihad Stadium, contriving to draw with Crystal Palace from a commanding position. This time, 2-0 did not prove a dangerous lead. Having lost an advantage to draw in three consecutive league games, they saw out victory: among other distinctions, they end 2023 unbeaten at home.

There was also the rarity of a clean sheet, their first in nine league matches. William Osula threatened twice in a minute, Manuel Akanji blocking a goalbound shot, Ederson holding a header. Otherwise United, the lowest scorers on the road in the division, barely threatened.

And so, with no inconvenient distinctions, City’s year finished with a chorus of “stand up for the champions”. It may be a status they retain for another year. But City’s 2023, of course, also included the 115 charges the Premier League levelled at them. Even as the Blue Moon has risen highest in the skyline, there are clouds on the horizon.