Manchester City could deal the final blow to Southampton FC manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as the two sides meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Hasenhuttl is reported to be on the brink of being sacked having won just twice in the Premier League this season.

A win could yet save his job but the task is not a simple one, with Manchester City in rampant scoring form.

With Erling Haaland likely to again lead the line for Pep Guardiola’s side, a tough afternoon for the visitors could leave them seeking a new manager as soon as on Sunday morning.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When and where is it?

Manchester City vs Southampton is due to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 8 October at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live in the United Kingdom, but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which begins on BBC One at 10.25pm BST on Saturday evening. Extended highlights will also air on Sky Sports Premier League from 11.30pm.

Team news

Kyle Walker has undergone groin surgery and is expected to miss the next block of club action, with the right-back facing a race to be fit for the World Cup. Walker joins fellow England internationals Kalvin Phillips and John Stones on the sidelines for Manchester City. Rodri could return after missing the derby win over Manchester United.

Southampton are not believed to have any fresh injury concerns with both Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios able to train after minor injuries, and Ralph Hasenhuttl suggesting a small, unnamed group of players had overcome illness. Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento are longer-term absentees, though former Manchester City midfielder Lavia is moving closer to a return after a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Caleta-Car, Larios; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, Aribo; Mara, Adams

Odds

Manchester City win 1/7

Draw 10/1

Southampton win 26/1

Prediction

Manchester City in their current form are a fearsome proposition for any side - and a heavy defeat for struggling Southampton may bring about the end of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time in charge. Manchester City 5-1 Southampton