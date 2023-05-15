Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City are on the brink of securing a third successive Premier League crown.

Arsenal’s defeat to Brighton, coupled with Manchester City’s comfortable victory against Everton, leaves Pep Guardiola’s side four points clear with the end of the season drawing near.

The London club had led the way for a long time this year as a young side flourished under the management of Mikel Arteta, a former assistant to Guardiola.

But three consecutive draws against Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton weakened Arsenal’s hold on top spot, before a heavy 4-1 defeat to their title rivals allowed Manchester City to seize the initiative.

The league leaders have played one fewer game than Arsenal, who have only two games left to play and are on 81 points.

That means that the highest tally that Arteta’s side can achieve is 87 points.

Manchester City currently have 85 points - one more win will be enough to make certain of a fifth title under Guardiola.

They next host Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday 21 May, which will be their first chance to make sure of another crown.

That fixture is their only remaining game on home turf, with trips to Brighton and Brentford closing Manchester City’s season.

Of course, they could yet be crowned in absentia - if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday 20 May, they will not be able to overhaul the table-toppers.

Indeed, even a draw at the City Ground would leave Arsenal needing Manchester City to both lose their three remaining games and suffer an improbable goal difference drop to keep faint title hopes alive.