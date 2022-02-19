Tottenham take on Manchester City this evening in one of the games of the Premier League this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in a rich run of form after producing a spectacular display to all but secure a Champions League quarter-final place after winning 5-0 against Sporting in Lisbon.

Tottenham pulled off a surprise win last August to open up the season, but Nuno Espirito Santo has since been sacked, but Spurs’ hopes of a top four finish are wavering despite the high-profile appointment of Antonio Conte.

The Italian needs a result or at least an encouraging performance after being booed off the pitch last weekend in the home loss to Wolves.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this afternoon.

When and where is Man City vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 19 February at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD. Coverage starts at 17:00 GMT.

Team news

Pep Guardiola will welcome back Kyle Walker after the England international missed out against Sporting in the Champions League due to suspension.

Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus return following injuries, and will likely be bench options.

Eric Dier is back in training and pushing for a start, while Japhet Tanganga will not make it here and Oliver Skipp is unlikely to be available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son

Odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 19/4

Tottenham: 10/1

Prediction

Man City will have too much for Spurs surely, but Conte has had time to prepare and also the simplicity of the game plan, which could ensure a testing period for City before they eventually crack. Man City 2-0 Tottenham.