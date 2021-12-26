Manchester City host Leicester on Boxing Day as they continue to march towards a Premier League title defence.

Pep Guardiola’s side are in fine form, with a win over the Foxes today able to take their domestic win streak to eight and open up a six-point gap to second-placed Liverpool, who can only watch after their match with Leeds was postponed due to a Covid outbreak.

Leicester are recovering from a devastating penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Liverpool.

But while Brendan Rodgers contends with a Covid outbreak of his own and a series of injuries, the Foxes have a goal threat and will look to spring an upset here to kick-start their season.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm on Sunday 26 December at the Etihad.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will not be broadcasted in the UK, but you can follow all the live action on Independent Sport’s live blog.

What is the team news?

Kyle Walker will miss out again due to illness, but City have not reported any more positive Covid tests. Liam Delap, Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres are the only other absentees.

Leicester will test Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu's fitness after picking up knocks against Liverpool. While Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans are also doubts.

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Lookman

Odds:

Man City: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Leicester: 16/1

Prediction

This is surely another comfortable win for City, who look a cut above every side int he league right now, we’ll go for a 4-0 victory for the hosts.