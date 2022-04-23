Man City vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news and lineups from fixture today
Follow live updates as Man City host Watford hoping to extend their advantage in the Premier League title race
Follow live coverage as Manchester City host Watford in the Premier League hoping to continue their push for the title. The defending champions take on the Hornets on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of rivals Liverpool's derby against Everton on Sunday.
Manager Pep Guardiola insists this afternoon's match is so important to his side he has not yet had much time to think about next week's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid. "I have had few, few thoughts about Madrid," he said. "Brighton (on Wednesday) and Watford were so important. Tomorrow at 5pm I will start to watch them."
The Hornets have lost their last 14 matches to the current Premier League leaders and not got the better of them since 1989. Boss Roy Hodgson has fared better in recent years, however, securing a memorable 3-2 win at the Etihad in 2018 and also holding City to a draw two years ago whilst in charge of Crystal Palace. Follow all the latest following the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United:
Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United, 75 mins
The VAR are checking to see if Nketiah was blocking De Gea’s eyeline in the build up to Xhaka’s hit. The check is over and the goal stands, it was such a great strike!
The Emirates have somehow got even louder after that goal.
Saka has signalled to come off as his thigh is giving him trouble. He’s been taken off for Holding, hopefully Saka’s injury doesn’t keep him out of action for the rest of the season.
If United don’t win here it would be their fourth away defeat, something that hasn’t happened since the 80/81 season.
GOAL! Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United (Xhaka, 70’)
A beautiful ball from Saka sees him thread the ball through two United defenders but no one is in the box to collect.
But the ball comes back out and Xhaka pounces. It slides through the United defence like butter. Wow, what a hit!
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 70 mins
United are screaming for an equaliser and their frustration at being held is shown with a scuffle between McTominay and Gabriel in the box.
There’s been a yellow card for Xhaka as he hits the ball into the stands, a silly one to give away. That is his 50th yellow card for Arsenal, a huge stat.
And another yellow card is handed out, this time for Tavares who pulls Elanga’s shirt. The BT Sport cameras are picking up United supporters on the mic with shouts of ‘get him off’. I don’t think we’re quite at a red card stage, yet.
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 65 mins
The VAR have confirmed the shot was offside, it was a lot tighter than I initially thought but his right leg strays offside.
Ronaldo goes down with injury but he is thankfully back on his feet. Cedric strays offside and so United are on the build again.
Ronaldo lays off the ball to Dalot who has a huge chance! Ramsdale manages to push it onto the post, so close! The visitors are edging closer to the equaliser but Arsenal are doing well to keep their lead.
The Gunners make the first changes as Smith Rowe is off for Martinelli.
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 60 mins
I am dumbfounded that he has missed that. The confidence the team showed in him to choose Fernandes over Ronaldo and then he overthinks and tries to be too clever!
Elanga has a shot shortly aftet the miss but Ramsdale does enough to thrwart it. He does concede a corner though. The ball is pinging around and eventually Tavares manages to get it away. United are still in possession and Ronaldo looked as though he scored but he was offside.
United are hungry to equalise here. VAR will check it but he is offside so this goal probbaly won’t stand.
PENALTY MISS! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United
Surprisingly Fernandes is stepping up to take the kick over Ronaldo.
He’s had a howler! He hits it soft and it hits the post, Ronaldo goes over to comfort his teammate. How has he missed that?! Ramsdale goes the wrong way and he should’ve smashed that home.
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 55 mins
Nketiah creates a good opportunity for Tavares but the ball bends away from goal. The first chance of the half goes to nothing.
McTominay fouls Xhaka and Arsenal take a free kick. Xhaka curls the ball in but Telles heads away, it comes back out for Saka who’s chance goes wide.
The England international hit a boot getting that ball away but he has ran the pain off.
McTominay is in trouble again as he fouls Gabriel in his own half. Another long spell of Arsenal pressure ends at the feet of De Gea.
Now United have a free kick as White fouls Sancho. The ball is pinged around and it ends with a United corner.
Fernandes takes the kick and he awards a penalty as Tavares handballs!
Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United, 50 mins
It’s been a slow start to the second half but Arsenal have had the lion share of possession.
A long spell with the ball ends with the Gunners running th eball out of play for a goal kick.
United are now looking to build but in the action Fernandes went down injured. He got back to his feet but he seems to be clutching his hip.
Back underway! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United
The action at the Emirates is back underway.
Can Arsenal hold off United? Or will the visitors find a winner?
Half-time: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United
Do you think this was a penalty?
Some people are saying it was soft but Telles does make contact with Saka in the box.
Have a look:
