Close Manchester City's best goals vs Watford

Follow live coverage as Manchester City host Watford in the Premier League hoping to continue their push for the title. The defending champions take on the Hornets on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points ahead of rivals Liverpool's derby against Everton on Sunday.

Manager Pep Guardiola insists this afternoon's match is so important to his side he has not yet had much time to think about next week's Champions League semi-final first-leg against Real Madrid. "I have had few, few thoughts about Madrid," he said. "Brighton (on Wednesday) and Watford were so important. Tomorrow at 5pm I will start to watch them."

The Hornets have lost their last 14 matches to the current Premier League leaders and not got the better of them since 1989. Boss Roy Hodgson has fared better in recent years, however, securing a memorable 3-2 win at the Etihad in 2018 and also holding City to a draw two years ago whilst in charge of Crystal Palace. Follow all the latest following the conclusion of Arsenal vs Manchester United: