Man City vs West Ham LIVE Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola takes on Moyes
Manchester City host West Ham United on Sunday in what is a meeting between two ofthe most in-form sides in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s side can go back into second with a win, but can also put the pressure on leaders Chelsea who play later in the day by moving level on points with them. They have won back-to-back games in the top flight since a surprise defeat to Crystal Palace.
The Hammers, meanwhile, are up in fourth and if they take the points today, they can move level on points with City - and having beaten Liverpool just before the international break, David Moyes’ side will be confident they can trouble the big clubs once more. Both sides were victorious in Europe during the week, with City beating PSG and West Ham easily seeing off Rapid Vienna.
City have the best defensive record in the league in home games, conceding just twice so far, but only Chelsea have taken more points on the road than the Hammers. Follow all the team news and match updates below:
Man City vs West Ham: Team changes
Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the Manchester City line-up that defeated Paris Saint-Germain during the week. Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus come into the team with John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko dropping to the bench.
David Moyes meanwhile reverts back to one of is strongest starting line-ups. There are eight changes from the midweek team but just one change from the side that lost to Wolves last time out in the Premier League. Jarrod Bowen drops to the bench and Arthur Masuakau is given a starting place.
Man City vs West Ham: Line-ups
Man City XI:
West Ham XI:
Man City vs West Ham: Moyes on Man City
West Ham manager David Moyes says Manchester City’s Champions League win over PSG was one of the best games he’s seen in a long time and says City are the team everyone else aspires to be. He said:
MAn City vs West Ham: The standings
This is top of the table clash between Manchester City and West Ham United. City come into the match sitting third in the Premier League table - behind Liverpool and Chelsea - with West Ham trailing them by three points in fourth.
The Hammers can move level on points with Pep Guardiola’s men if they manage to win at the Etihad stadium with City able to join Chelsea at the top of the table if they pick up the three points.
Man City vs West Ham: Ogbonna out for Hammers
Angelo Ogbonna is confirmed absentee for West Ham. The centre-back is recovering from knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and is unlikely to play again this season.
Man City vs West Ham: Recent results
Since their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on October 30th Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have won their last four matches across all competitions including a 2-0 victory in the Manchester derby. If they win today City will draw level on points with Premier League leaders Chelsea before they face Manchester United in the late kick off.
West Ham are looking to bounce-back from their 1-0 defeat to Wolves last time out in the Premier League. Arsenal have caught up to them in terms of points and a result against City today will give them a cushion over the Gunners as they look to hold on to a top four spot.
Man City vs West Ham: Prediction
West Ham are having a brilliant season but should come up short and a world-class team who are in fine form. Man City 2-0 West Ham.
Man City vs West Ham: Odds
Manchester City 1/4
Draw 5/1
West Ham 9/1
Man City vs West Ham: Predicted line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Gundogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Jesus, Foden, Grealish.
West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.
Man City vs West Ham: Team news
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hopes to have Jack Grealish and Phil Foden back for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.
The pair have both been sidelined with knocks with Grealish having not featured since the international break and Foden missing the midweek win over Paris St Germain. Guardiola said at a press conference: “Today is a day off, tomorrow training in the morning, we will see how they feel. We will not take risks but hopefully, they can come back soon.”
Kevin De Bruyne remains out with coronavirus. “He is a little bit tired, no taste. He is feeling better now. It is around seven or eight days already so a few more days ahead of him to make a PCR test and if negative, he will be back.”
David Moyes kept his cards close to his chest in his Friday press conference, but suggested the team had no new injuries. Michael Antonio will return to the starting line-up after he was rested in midweek.
