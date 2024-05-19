✕ Close We will get credit for title if we win, don't know what people think of us - Guardiola

Manchester City will win a fourth successive Premier League title if they beat West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium today.

City come into the final day two points clear of Arsenal after seeing off Tottenham in midweek, and now have one last hurdle to overcome. “One game left, destiny in our hands, we need to win one game to be champions,” Pep Guardiola said this week. “Everyone would love to be in our position. But it won’t be easy.”

However, West Ham have been widely doubted this week and even their manager, David Moyes, holds little hope in his last game in charge. “It would be difficult to stop their Under-14s winning the title,” said Moyes, in a sign that West Ham may not put up the stiffest fight on behalf of their London rivals.

Arsenal meanwhile take on Everton at the Emirates as they look to finish off their season with a win that would snatch the title if City slip up. Follow the latest scores and all the action from the Premier League’s final day below.