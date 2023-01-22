Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester City will hope to narrow the gap to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League to two points on Sunday afternoon - albeit before the Gunners are in action themselves later on in the day.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the way of the reigning champions, with Julen Lopetegui having helped the relegation battlers show a quick improvement, if not a huge one.

Wolves have lost just one of the last four in the top flight but were beaten at home by Liverpool in the FA Cup in midweek. The arrival of Pablo Sarabia should boost them, but this is still a very tough fixture.

Pep Guardiola was critical of his players despite a midweek win over Tottenham and insisted they must play far better if they are to retain their crown this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

Man City host Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday 22 January 2023, with kick-off set for 2pm GMT.

Where can I watch it?

This match is not scheduled for broadcast on UK TV. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day 2, on BBC One from 10:30pm.

What is the team news?

The only major doubt for City is Rico Lewis, with the young full-back likely to miss out after being injured against Spurs. Kyle Walker, Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden were among those left out of that lineup, so they could return here.

Wolves are without long-term absentees Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic, but Pablo Sarabia is available for his debut. Matheus Cunha and Matheus Nunes should come into the starting XI after appearing off the bench midweek.

Predicted line-ups

MCI -Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden

WOL - Sa, Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno, Neves, Nunes, Sarabia, Podence, Ait-Nouri, Cunha

Odds

City 3/14

Draw 7/1

Wolves 16/1

Prediction

City to produce the response their manager has demanded and leave Wolves still staring at the bottom three. Man City 3-0 Wolves.