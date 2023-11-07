Man City v Young Boys LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Pep Guardiola’s are unbeaten in the campaign so far and can qualify for the knockout rounds tonight
Manchester City can take a big step forward in their Champions League campaign when Young Boys visit the Etihad Stadium this evening.
Pep Guardiola’s side have won all three of their matches in European competition this season and will secure their place in the knockout rounds with victory over the Swiss side.
There are doubts over the fitness of Erling Haaland who was withdrawn at half-time during City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth at the weekend but the Norwegian striker was spotted training with the team earlier this week. Guardiola himself has hinted at possible training so there is no guarantee Haaland will play even if he is fit.
Young Boys were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture last month and, having only picked up one point from their three matches, will be battling it out against Red Star Belgarde to clinch third spot in the group and a place in the Europa League.
Follow all the Champions League action below plus get the latest odds and tips for this match right here:
Manchester City vs Young Boys early team news
Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Gomez remain absent for Manchester City, while Erling Haaland may not be risked with a couple of crucial Premier League encounters on the horizon.
Midfielder Sandro Lauper was dismissed in Young Boys’ weekend victory over Winterthur but will be able to feature in European competition, while forward Meschak Elia should be fit to feature. Kastriot Imeri and Lukasz Lakomy are out.
Manchester City vs Young Boys
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City host Young Boys at the Etihad Stadium.
Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the European top flight this year having won all three of their group matches so far and another victory tonight would see them qualify for the knockout rounds with two games to play.
Erling Haaland is a doubt for the match but was seen training with the team during the week so should be available to play some part this evening.
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and match action throughout the night so stick around...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies