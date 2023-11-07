✕ Close Guardiola uncertain over Haaland fitness for Young Boys game

Manchester City can take a big step forward in their Champions League campaign when Young Boys visit the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won all three of their matches in European competition this season and will secure their place in the knockout rounds with victory over the Swiss side.

There are doubts over the fitness of Erling Haaland who was withdrawn at half-time during City’s 6-1 win against Bournemouth at the weekend but the Norwegian striker was spotted training with the team earlier this week. Guardiola himself has hinted at possible training so there is no guarantee Haaland will play even if he is fit.

Young Boys were beaten 3-1 in the reverse fixture last month and, having only picked up one point from their three matches, will be battling it out against Red Star Belgarde to clinch third spot in the group and a place in the Europa League.

Follow all the Champions League action below plus get the latest odds and tips for this match right here: