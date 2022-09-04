Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United ended Arsenal’s winning start to the Premier League season in a thrilling clash that saw Antony score on his debut and Marcus Rashford hit a quick-fire double after Bukayo Saka had equalised in the second half.

After a bright start by both teams, Arsenal thought they had struck first as Gabriel Martinelli finished a devastating counter-attack but the goal was ruled out by VAR for an earlier foul on Christian Eriksen.

From there Arsenal took control but the Gunners were torn apart by United on the break, as Rashford set up Antony to steer a first-time finish past Aaron Ramsdale for a debut goal following his €100m move from Ajax.

Arsenal responded after the break with chances through Martin Odegaard and Saka, before the England international fired a deserved equaliser on the hour-mark. It seemed as if Arsenal had the momentum, but they were hit with a counter-punch as Marcus Rashford raced away to restore their lead.

It was the latest swing in a thrilling match and with Arsenal pushing forward with more numbers, Rashford scored his second to seal United’s fourth straight win and end Arsenal’s unbeaten start. Here’s how the players rated:

Manchester United

David de Gea - 7

Made a sharp stop to save Martinelli’s header - moments before United went down the other end to score through Antony.

Diogo Dalot - 6

The right back is becoming quite the threat with his delivery and energy. There was more focus on his defensive performance against the dangerous Martinelli.

Raphael Varane - 5

Didn’t have the easiest of afternoons given how busy and threatening Jesus was. Saka’s equaliser came through neither Varane or Martinez dealing with the ball inside to Jesus.

Lisandro Martinez - 5

Startled by Jesus within the first few minutes after a long ball over the top, and it wouldn’t be the last time.

Tyrell Malacia - 5

The left back had his toughest afternoon for United so far against the lively Saka. He was second best.

Scott McTominay - 6

He made a couple of decent bursts through the lines but United were overwhelmed at times in the middle of the pitch. Got help when Fred came on.

Christian Eriksen - 8

For a moment it seemed he was knackered, then he produced a gorgeous pass through to Fernandes, leading to Rashford’s first goal, before a sudden burst through the pitch to expose Arsenal’s high line.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho - 7

Bright and suited to the style of play United have gone for over the past few games. He was involved in Antony’s goal and did well to help Malacia deal with Saka.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

United needed his energy and bite in midfield given Arsenal’s system. His burst forward led to the space being created for Antony’s goal - before the pass through to Rashford was sublime. A controlled, disciplined performance.

Antony - 7

His debut was memorable thanks to his opening goal - a superbly taken finish and a glimpse of what he can offer United. That is all people will remember, but there were also bright touches and flashes of confidence he’ll need to do well in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford - 9

Two goals, an assist; what an afternoon. His first was trademark Rashford, just like his strike against Liverpool a couple of weeks ago. A brilliant run and cool finish, even if it took a touch. The second was simple but he also comes away with an assist after leading the line well. His sharp touch and pass to slip in Antony for the opener told the Brazilian just how to hit it.

(Getty Images)

Substitutes

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6. You could argue his presence created space for Rashford when Arsenal opened up.

Fred - 7. Made an important contribution to help United in midfield and deal with Arsenal’s numbers.

Harry Maguire - 6. A start. He got a good ovation after coming on.

Casemiro - 6. The first start can’t be far away. Helped United close it out but the battle had been won.

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 6

Couldn’t have done much about Antony’s goal but it was still the first shot on his goal of the match. Got himself into trouble with the ball at his feet but bailed himself out with a save to deny Fernandes.

Ben White - 5

Looked composed on the ball as Arsenal were playing out from the back but disappeared in big moments defensively - not the only Arsenal defender to do so.

William Saliba - 5

Struggled to deal with the high line Arsenal tried to play in the second half. Rashford exposed him with the run in behind.

Gabriel - 4

Missed his challenge for United’s opener - with space in behind United cut Arsenal open.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6

Helped Arsenal take control in central areas by drifting inside and creating overloads.

Granit Xhaka - 6

Arsenal had some of their best moments in the pocket of space he drifted in to help Zinchenko and Martinelli. Struggled when exposed by Arsenal’s shape late on.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 5

Kept things simple but Arsenal needed more when they were on top. Odegaard did a lot of the heavy lifting.

Bukayo Saka - 8

The winger was sublime in spells - giving Malacia a horrible time. Scored one and could have had another early in the second half. Not the only Arsenal forward unlucky to be on the losing side.

(Getty Images)

Martin Odegaard - 7

Key to Arsenal’s bright spells - with lovely interplay with Jesus in central positions. Missed a big chance after being set up by Jesus shortly after half time.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8

A livewire on the left wing. He was unlucky his goal was disallowed. If the second half was Saka’s, his was the first and his threat faded.

Gabriel Jesus - 8

Another excellent performance. Won his first battle with Martinez and it set the tone for leading the line superbly. If you were being harsh, you’d say these are the games Arsenal should be judged in and ask whether Jesus provided enough threat in the penalty box. Went close with a brilliant curled effort.

Substitutes

Emile Smith Rowe - 6. The game changed with Arsenal’s substitutes, which isn’t to say it was their fault. They pushed too hard to soon. Smith Rowe was still the best of them.

Fabio Vieira - 5. A tough environment to come into with the match in the balance. Arsenal also missed Odegaard.

Eddie Nkeitah - 5: Didn’t make the impact Arsenal needed. But the game had changed.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5: The change of shape didn’t help.