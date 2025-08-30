Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Man United vs Burnley live: Onana, Sesko dropped for Premier League clash after Carabao Cup humiliation

Man United return to Old Trafford after crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Grimsby

Callum Rice-Coates
Saturday 30 August 2025 14:45 BST
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
How GRIMSBY Just Beat Man United

Manchester United will return to Old Trafford with their tail between their legs as they face Burnley in the Premier League following their humiliating Carabao Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby.

Ruben Amorim in already under immense pressure in the United dugout, with the Red Devils still yet to win a game this season.

Benjamin Sesko returns to the bench after playing the full 90 minutes against the League Two minnows, while keeper Andre Onana is dropped after that display. New signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha both start, with a point to prove after both missing penalties in the shootout at Blundell Park.

Burnley, meanwhile, are in good spirits after notching their first win of the campaign last weekend, recording a 2-0 triumph against fellow Premier League newbies Sunderland.

Follow all the action from Man United’s clash with Burnley below.

Kick-off

We’re underway at Old Trafford!

Callum Rice-Coates30 August 2025 15:01

'We have to win, no excuses' - Amorim

Fighting talk from Ruben Amorim, who tells Sky Sports: “We have to win, we must win. We can talk about the performance but we have to win today. There are no excuses. We need to win in front of our fans.”

Ruben Amorim’s side host Burnley on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)
Ruben Amorim’s side host Burnley on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)
Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:45

Man United's 'attitude stinks' - Paul Merson

Paul Merson has not held back on his criticism of this United side, saying on Sky Sports: “You have to put in the hard work. You could be some of the most talented players in the world but you have to work hard.

“If Man Utd turn up with the attitude Grimsby had, there's only one result and everyone would have been turning over at half-time, looking for something else to watch. That wasn't the case.

“The attitude stinks from half of them. Back in the day, there were shocks, the pitches were a joke. That pitch was immaculate and they should go out and destroy Grimsby.”

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:40

Alejandro Garnacho finally set for Man United exit as Chelsea agree £40m fee

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Manchester United to sign Alejandro Garnacho for £40m.

United will also have a 10 per cent sell-on clause for the Argentina winger, who was part of Ruben Amorim’s “bomb squad” of players who were not training with the first-team squad and were omitted from their pre-season tour of the United States.

Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho dates back to the January transfer window, when he was also wanted by Napoli.

Alejandro Garnacho finally set for Man United exit as Chelsea agree £40m fee

At £40m, Garnacho will become the fourth biggest sale in United’s history but they had hoped for a £60m
Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:30

Ruben Amorim concedes Man United aren’t ready to compete in Europe

Ruben Amorim insists Manchester United are not ready to compete in Europe and has taken the silver linings from his side’s continental absence this season.

United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, missed out on the chance to qualify for Europe's top club competition when they lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final in May - but could not take advantage of having fewer midweek games as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“I think we were not prepared to play in Europe, that is my feeling,” Amorim said ahead of the clash. “To have strong games in the Champions League and then play Premier League, we need time to develop as a team.

"So (the players) need to fight for their places, and then everything can change."

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:21

Team news

Ruben Amorim makes one change from United’s last Premier League outing, a draw at Fulham last weekend, as Diogo Dalot replaces Patrick Dorgu at left wing-back.

Benjamin Sesko drops to the bench after playing the full 90 minutes against Grimsby on Wednesday.

Noussair Mazraoui is in the matchday squad for the first time this season as he continues his recovery from a pre-season injury.

Scott Parker meanwhile has made no changes to his side that beat Sunderland last time out, with former United player Hannibal Mejbri in the starting XI.

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:12

Team news - Burnley

Burnley XI: Dúbravka; Walker, Estève, Ekdal, Hartman; Mejbri, Ugochukwu, Cullen, Anthony; Bruun Larsen, Foster

Substitutes: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Tchaouna, Flemming, Ramsey, Sonne, Pires, Laurent.

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:02

Team news - Manchester United

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; De Ligt, Yoro, Shaw; Dalot, Fernandes, Casemiro, Amad; Mount, Mbeumo; Cunha

Substitutes: Onana, Dorgu, Heaven, Maguire, Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Sesko, Zirkzee

Flo Clifford30 August 2025 14:00

The haunting Ruben Amorim image that sums up Manchester United’s deep-rooted decay

Ruben Amorim claimed he had “nothing to say”, but, in vintage fashion for such a crisis, one picture said enough.

The haunting image of the Manchester United manager looking away during the shootout, having already been playing with a tactics board, was one thing. Well, two things… and they mount up.

But for all that to culminate in a defeat against a League Two side in Grimsby Town just adds a sense of farce to something that had already seemed alien.

The haunting Ruben Amorim image that sums up Man United’s deep-rooted decay

The manager’s bizarre decision to hide in his dugout rather than face the music during Man United’s penalty shootout defeat at Grimsby may turn out to be his ‘wally with a brolly’ moment
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 13:57

Diogo Dalot says ‘we gave the game to them’ after woeful United loss to Mariners

“I think we gave the game to them, clearly, straight away, exactly what they wanted. Win duels, second balls, set plays.

“We fought back but I think that was the minimum that we could show to the fans that travelled today, for ourselves, for the club, but clearly not good enough.

“We cannot come here and expect that it’s going to be easy, because we know already these competitions, these clubs.

“Credit also (to them) because they fought really hard to deserve to go through, but it shouldn’t be enough to win against us because we should have shown much more.”

Manchester United were beaten on penalties by Grimsby Town in the worst defeat of Amorim's tenure
Manchester United were beaten on penalties by Grimsby Town in the worst defeat of Amorim's tenure (Getty Images)
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 13:47

