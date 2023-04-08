Jump to content

Liveupdated1680953547

Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Harry Maguire starts

Erik ten Hag names Harry Maguire in his starting line-up as the Red Devils seek a win at Old Trafford

Sports Staff
Saturday 08 April 2023 12:32
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League today.

Erik ten Hag has sprung a surprise by naming Harry Maguire in his team as the Red Devils host the Toffees, with Marcus Rashford once more starting as the centre-forward after hitting a midweek winner.

United are trying to solidify their place in the top four ahead of the rest of the weekend games, while Everton remain locked in a battle at the bottom with almost half the table still trying to avoid the drop. Sean Dyche’s team face a tough test to get a result on the road today.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1680953227

Manchester United vs Everton

8 April 2023 12:27
1680953208

Manchester United vs Everton

The players are coming out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!

8 April 2023 12:26
1680952999

Manchester United vs Everton

After failing to win six consecutive Premier League games in the Saturday 12:30 kick-off slot last season (D2 L4), Man United have won all three such games so far this term, most recently beating Manchester City 2-1 in January.

8 April 2023 12:23
1680952837

Manchester United vs Everton

Ten Hag makes three changes to his defence as Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, and Malacia come in for Dalot, Varane, and Shaw. Dyche makes just one change to his Everton starting 11 as Simms replaces the suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure.

8 April 2023 12:20
1680952690

Manchester United vs Everton

8 April 2023 12:18
1680952556

Manchester United vs Everton

SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Vitalii Mykolenko, Neal Maupay, Tom Davies, Conor Coady, James Garner.

8 April 2023 12:15
1680952540

Manchester United vs Everton

Everton (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Onana; Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms, Dwight McNeil.

8 April 2023 12:15
1680952351

Manchester United vs Everton

SUBS: Jack Butland, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri.

8 April 2023 12:12
1680952346

Manchester United vs Everton

8 April 2023 12:12
1680952175

Manchester United vs Everton

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford.

8 April 2023 12:09

