Manchester United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Harry Maguire starts
Erik ten Hag names Harry Maguire in his starting line-up as the Red Devils seek a win at Old Trafford
Follow live coverage as Manchester United face Everton in the Premier League today.
Erik ten Hag has sprung a surprise by naming Harry Maguire in his team as the Red Devils host the Toffees, with Marcus Rashford once more starting as the centre-forward after hitting a midweek winner.
United are trying to solidify their place in the top four ahead of the rest of the weekend games, while Everton remain locked in a battle at the bottom with almost half the table still trying to avoid the drop. Sean Dyche’s team face a tough test to get a result on the road today.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
The players are coming out of the tunnel and onto the pitch!
After failing to win six consecutive Premier League games in the Saturday 12:30 kick-off slot last season (D2 L4), Man United have won all three such games so far this term, most recently beating Manchester City 2-1 in January.
Ten Hag makes three changes to his defence as Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, and Malacia come in for Dalot, Varane, and Shaw. Dyche makes just one change to his Everton starting 11 as Simms replaces the suspended Abdoulaye Doucoure.
SUBS: Asmir Begovic, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Vitalii Mykolenko, Neal Maupay, Tom Davies, Conor Coady, James Garner.
Everton (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, James Tarkowski, Ben Godfrey; Alex Iwobi, Idrissa Gueye, Andre Onana; Demarai Gray, Ellis Simms, Dwight McNeil.
SUBS: Jack Butland, Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Wout Weghorst, Facundo Pellistri.
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia; Scott McTominay, Marcel Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford.
