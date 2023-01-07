Is Liverpool vs Wolves on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to bounce back from their loss at Brentford as they start their FA Cup defence
Liverpool begin their defence of the FA Cup on Saturday night as they welcome Wolves to Anfield in the third round.
Jurgen Klopp’s side - who beat Chelsea on penalties in last year’s final - have Premier League opposition first up and are looking for a response following a disappointing defeat at Brentford on Monday.
Wolves, meanwhile, drew against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening and are looking to record a shock win as Julen Lopetegui experiences FA Cup football for the first time.
The teams have not met yet this season in the Premier League - they last met on the final day of last season, when the Reds won 3-1.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.
When is the game?
Liverpool play Wolves at 8pm GMT on Saturday 7 January at Anfield.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be broadcast on ITV 4 and STV, and can be streamed on ITV X or the STV Player across all devices.
What is the team news?
Cody Gakpo could make his debut for the Reds following his move from PSV Eindhoven; Jordan Henderson is set to be back in the squad after concussion but Virgil van Dijk misses out due to a hamstring injury. Back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could deputise for Allison.
Lopetegui is still without Pedro Neto and Boubacar Traore, while Daniel Podence - who scored a brilliant goal against Villa - is doubtful after picking up a knock in midweek.
Predicted lineups
LIV - Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Gakpo, Nunez, Salah
WOL - Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Nunes, Moutinho; Hwang, Costa, Traore
Odds
Liverpool - 3/10
Draw - 9/2
Wolves - 8/1
Prediction
Expect a big response from Liverpool in front of their home fans under the lights - with Gakpo spearheading the attack. Liverpool 3-1 Wolves
