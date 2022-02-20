Manchester United strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they defeated old rivals Leeds United in a thrilling match at Elland Road on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo missed a golden chance from two yards out, before Harry Maguire met Luke Shaw’s corner to head Manchester United in front on 33 minutes. Bruno Fernandes then doubled their lead shortly before half-time as he finished Jadon Sancho’s cross, as the rain continued to pour in difficult conditions at Elland Road.

Leeds pulled a goal back after the break as Rodrigo’s cross drifted over David de Gea, before the hosts completed a remarkable comeback just moments later as substitute Raphinha finished at the back post.

There would be a further twist, however, as Sancho slipped in substitute Fred and the Brazilian thundered a finish past Illan Meslier, before Anthony Elanga sealed the victory late on.

Here are how the players rated at Elland Road:

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 4

Got his team into trouble with his kicking on a couple of occasions, but bailed Leeds out as he saved Ronaldo’s shot from two yards. Too easily beaten by Fred at his near post.

Luke Ayling - 5

Tried to get Leeds going when in possession but struggled to make an impact at right back. Was moved inside to replace the hapless Diego Llorente and added some leadership to the Leeds back four.

Diego Llorente - 3

A poor afternoon for the Spain international. The defender was beaten to the ball by Harry Maguire on the opening goal, needlessly gave away a corner in a mix-up with Meslier, and then was suspect on Manchester United’s second. Hooked at half-time.

Pascal Struijk - 5

Looked to be on the front foot and defend aggressively, but was often overwhelmed by the number of United options.

Stuart Dallas - 4

Was moved around between three different positions - left back, centre midfield and right back - and struggled to settle in any of them.

Robin Koch - N/A

Had to receive treatment on a head injury after being clattered by Scott McTominay in midfield on 13 minutes. He should have been taken off initially but was allowed to continue. Eventually taken off on the half-hour mark with concussion symptoms.

Adam Forshaw - 5

After a difficult first half, in which he struggled to contain Paul Pogba and his running from midfield, Forshaw made the crucial challenge on Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to the equaliser.

Mateusz Klich - 6

Tried his best to lead Leeds from midfield. Set up Jack Harrison for an early chance, before testing De Gea with a late drive.

Dan James - 6

Struggled to make an impact against his former side in the first half and did not have many opportunities to take on Luke Shaw. Moved to the left wing after the break, where he set up Raphinha’s equaliser with a brilliant run and cross to the back post.

Rodrigo - 5

After an anonymous first half, Rodrigo got Leeds back into it as his cross drifted over De Gea. Did he mean it? Does it matter?

Jack Harrison - 4

Blazed an opening shot over the crossbar, in what was Leeds’ best chance, and could not get the better of Aaron Wan-Bissaka thereafter. Taken off at half-time.

Substitutes

Junior Firpo - 4: It’s a wonder he arrived from Barcelona.

Raphinha - 7: Came on at half-time to lift Elland Road and change the game. Arrived at the back post to finish Dan James’ cross after being initially involved in the build-up. Should have started.

Joe Gelhardt - 6: Provided plenty of energy from the bench.

Manchester United

David de Gea - 6

After making a couple of saves in the first half, the goalkeeper was caught out by Rodrigo’s cross as Leeds pulled a goal back. Tipped Klich’s shot over the bar as United held on for the win.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 4

Back in the team for the first time since early January, Wan-Bissaka was having a solid game until a loose pass into Fernandes led to the equaliser, as the visitors lost their heads.

Victor Lindelof - 5

Played a key role in Manchester United’s second goal as he carried the ball out from defence, but his own defending left plenty to be desired at times.

Harry Maguire - 6

Scored Manchester United’s first goal from a corner of the season after meeting Luke Shaw’s delivery. This is another match where United’s defence and Maguire’s role in it is questioned, but they were able to hold on for the win.

Luke Shaw - 5

Did a decent job on Dan James in the first half but the introduction of Raphinha at half-time changed the game as Shaw struggled against the Brazilian.

Scott McTominay - 6

Had a difficult job to do as the one-man holder in midfield. Missed out on a couple of challenges but was always up for the fight, even if he went a little close to the edge after being booked late in the second half.

Paul Pogba - 7

A strange performance. The Frenchman was man on the match in the first half and had the beating of Adam Forshaw whenever he got on the ball. But he disappeared after the break as United found themselves on the back foot, and was brought off after the hour.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Was never far away from the action. Arrived in the box to pop up and finish a swift United counter by heading underneath Meslier from Sancho’s cross. Was robbed of possession by Forshaw for Raphinha’s equaliser, but was pivotal to United sealing the win as he provided the assist for Elanga’s goal.

Jesse Lingard - 5

Making his first Premier League start of the season, Lingard offered plenty of work-rate but struggled to link up with the rest of the front four. Brought off for Anthony Elanga in the second half.

Jadon Sancho - 8

A brilliant performance from the winger, who finished his two assists. Played a smart cross to Fernandes for United’s second goal before slipping in Fred for the winner. On both occasions, showed a cool and patient head to pick the right pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5

An incredible miss from two yards out was his most significant contribution of the opening half - and he spent the second on the periphery.

Substitutes

Fred - 8: United’s unlikely match-winner. Made a positive impact from the bench and produced a good finish past Meslier, even if the goalkeeper should have done better.

Anthony Elanga - 7: Putt the match beyond Leeds after being slipped in by Fernandes on the counter-attack.