Is Manchester United vs Lyon on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa League fixture

Manchester United are entering a make or break scenario for their season as they play host to Lyon in a crucial Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The tie sits finely poised at 2-2 after the first encounter at the Groupama Stadium last week, which saw another erroneous Andre Onana performance cost United the advantage.

After conceding a late equaliser in France, Ruben Amorim’s men will now need to pick themselves up from more disappointment after being condemned to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle on the weekend.

Lyon, meanwhile, will seek to add to United’s misery by curtailing their Europa League campaign and putting an end to their last hope of joy this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

When is Manchester United vs Lyon?

The second leg of the Europa League quarter-final between Manchester United and Lyon kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 17 April at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

UK viewers can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

What is the team news?

Man United could be without as many as seven players for the clash, with Joshua Zirkzee - who scored in the first leg - the latest to be sidelined after picking up a potentially season-ending hamstring injury against Newcastle. Matthijs de Ligt, Toby Collyer, Ayden Heaven and Amad Diallo all remain out as they recover from respective injuries, while Jonny Evans and Lisandro Martinez are expected to be out for the season. The return of Andre Onana to the fold is also uncertain after being dropped from the squad following his erroneous first-leg display.

Lyon have been handed a major boost after talented youngster Malick Fofana was confirmed as in contention for the trip to Old Trafford. Fofana missed the first leg in France due to a knee injury sustained in March.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Garnacho, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Lyon XI: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Maddison, Johnson, Solanke, Son.

Odds

Manchester United win 3/4

Draw 3/1

Lyon win 10/3

Prediction

Man United have endured such a torrid time this season and things just don’t look like they’re going to get any better. A thrashing in the North East on Sunday has hardly put them in good stead for such a pivotal clash, and we can Ruben Amorim’s side putting in another limp-wristed performance with the pressure ramped up. This feels like a Lyon “upset” - stretched use of the term - at Old Trafford.

Manchester United 0-1 Lyon