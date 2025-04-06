Is Man Utd vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Manchester derby
Amad Diallo’s 90th-minute winner secured a dramatic win for United when these two sides last met
Manchester City lock horns with rivals Manchester United in a derby that could prove crucial in their hunt for Champions League football.
City will seek to avenge a shock defeat when United paid visit to the Etihad Stadium in December, with two late goals in two minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo flipping the contest on its head as the Red Devils came out 2-1 victors.
The visitors are still reeling off the emotional revelation that Kevin De Bruyne will leave the club at the end of the season after a glory-laden decade-long spell with the club.
But Pep Guardiola will need to put that to one side at Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their hold on a Champions League spot as the Premier League season enters its climax.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:
When is Man United vs Man City
The Manchester derby is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST at Old Trafford in Manchester.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel starting from 4pm BST.
Team news
Man United’s injury woes have eased since the international break, with defensive pair Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire both making their return in United’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Amad Diallo, the matchwinner in the Etihad clash, is among the long-term absentees that will miss out, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Ayden Heaven also unavailable.
For Man City, Erling Haaland is out after picking up an ankle injury in their FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth. In-form Omar Marmoush will likely start in his stead, a first Manchester derby for the Egyptian. Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne will all be fresh having been unused substitutes in the 2-0 win over Leicester and will be expected to feature in some capacity.
Predicted line-ups
Man United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mount, Garnacho, Hojlund.
Man City XI: Ederson; Nunez, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gundogan, Gonzalez; Savio, Silva, Foden; Marmoush.
Odds
Man United win 12/5
Draw 11/4
Man City win 9/8
The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Prediction
You don’t need to have been meticulously keeping up with the Premier League this season to know United are in a bit of a state. Languishing in 13th, their season is all but over. City, meanwhile, are in need of points to keep pace in the fiercely competitive race for Champions League. They have more to play for and they are simply the better the team - the factors point towards a City win.
Man United 0-2 Man City
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments