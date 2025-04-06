Is Man Utd vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Manchester derby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City lock horns with rivals Manchester United in a derby that could prove crucial in their hunt for Champions League football.

City will seek to avenge a shock defeat when United paid visit to the Etihad Stadium in December, with two late goals in two minutes from Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo flipping the contest on its head as the Red Devils came out 2-1 victors.

The visitors are still reeling off the emotional revelation that Kevin De Bruyne will leave the club at the end of the season after a glory-laden decade-long spell with the club.

But Pep Guardiola will need to put that to one side at Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their hold on a Champions League spot as the Premier League season enters its climax.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby:

When is Man United vs Man City

The Manchester derby is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel starting from 4pm BST.

Team news

Man United’s injury woes have eased since the international break, with defensive pair Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire both making their return in United’s 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest. Amad Diallo, the matchwinner in the Etihad clash, is among the long-term absentees that will miss out, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo and Ayden Heaven also unavailable.

For Man City, Erling Haaland is out after picking up an ankle injury in their FA Cup quarter-final win over Bournemouth. In-form Omar Marmoush will likely start in his stead, a first Manchester derby for the Egyptian. Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne will all be fresh having been unused substitutes in the 2-0 win over Leicester and will be expected to feature in some capacity.

Predicted line-ups

Man United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Fernandes, Ugarte, Dorgu; Mount, Garnacho, Hojlund.

Man City XI: Ederson; Nunez, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Gundogan, Gonzalez; Savio, Silva, Foden; Marmoush.

Odds

Man United win 12/5

Draw 11/4

Man City win 9/8

Prediction

You don’t need to have been meticulously keeping up with the Premier League this season to know United are in a bit of a state. Languishing in 13th, their season is all but over. City, meanwhile, are in need of points to keep pace in the fiercely competitive race for Champions League. They have more to play for and they are simply the better the team - the factors point towards a City win.

Man United 0-2 Man City