The first place in the fifth round of the FA Cup will be decided when Manchester United take on Middlesbrough.

The two sides have not met since 2017, though visiting boss Chris Wilder won on his last trip to Old Trafford in January of last year while manager of Sheffield United.

Ralf Rangnick felt comfortable parting with both Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek in January, but has several players available again after the winter break.

After Manchester United’s scratchy third round win against Aston Villa, Middlesbrough will be looking to pounce and cause a cup surprise.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fourth round tie:

When and where is it?

The match at Old Trafford is due to kick-off at 20.00 GMT on Friday 4 February.

How can I watch?

The fourth round tie will be shown live on ITV in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm. Those signed up to the free ITV Hub can stream the game via the app or website.

Team news

Paul Pogba could make his return to action for Manchester United after making the final steps of his recovery during the winter break. Eric Bailly may also be in contention after the Ivory Coast’s exit from the Africa Cup of Nations, and may be joined in the defensive selection mix by Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who should be available after missing Manchester United’s last business before the break. Mason Greenwood will not return to training or matches until further notice.

Ralf Rangnick reportedly riled Dean Henderson by selecting David De Gea in goal against Aston Villa in the third round, and may be tempted to attempt to rebuild bridges by giving the goalkeeper a start.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun snared an assist from the bench against Coventry, and Chris Wilder may be tempted to give the youngster a start ahead of fellow temporary signing Aaron Connolly, who has struggled to make an impact since arriving from Brighton.

James Lea Siliki is part of the Cameroon squad at the Africa Cup of Nations, and thus unavailable, though the midfielder has not played a single minute under Chris Wilder and unlikely to figure regardless.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Henderson; Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Middlesbrough XI: Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Taylor; Sporar, Balogun.

Odds

Manchester United win: 4/11

Draw: 17/4

Middlesbrough win: 10/1

Prediction

Manchester United should have enough to overcome potentially perilous fourth round opposition, though Middlesbrough certainly have the ability to give Ralf Rangnick’s side a fright. Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough