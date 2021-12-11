Manchester United made it three Premier League wins in a row under Ralf Rangnick as they claimed a 1-0 win over Norwich at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Norwich made a bright start but United went closest as Alex Telles’ deflected free kick hit the top of the bar. Cristiano Ronaldo produced a save from Tim Krul as he cut onto his left foot and Harry Maguire’s header on the stroke of half time also needed to be tipped over the bar by the Norwich goalkeeper, as the sides went into the break level.

David de Gea made a fine save to deny a rising Teemu Pukki shot after half-time, before United were handed the chance to take the lead from the spot. Ronaldo was fouled by Norwich defender Max Aarons and picked himself up to dispatch the penalty past Krul.

Norwich remained resilient, with De Gea forced into another good stop to keep out Ozan Kabak’s header - while Ronaldo missed a glorious chance at the death to double United’s lead.

Here are five things we learned.

United escape with win after sluggish performance

United received deserved praise for their performance in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, but the intensity, sharpness and energy that defined their first win under Rangnick was absent at Carrow Road.

Instead, the visitors were sluggish and short of attacking quality in a fairly even Premier League match, even though they created the clearer goalscoring opportunities. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, in particular, were poor and consistently gave the ball away - while Cristiano Ronaldo had a frustrating evening, despite going on to hit the winner from the spot.

(Getty Images)

A first-half air-shot rather summed up his night, as did his decision to twice cut back onto his left foot when slipped through on goal by Scott McTominay. The conversion of his second-half penalty was the match-winning moment, but it was one of the few positive aspects of his night.

The same could be said of United as a whole, who were considerably below their best. After a midweek where Rangnick was able to make wholesale changes in the Champions League, with their status as group winners already secured, it was reasonable to have expected more from United here.

Another penalty proves pivotal in Premier League

Even before United kicked off against Norwich, Saturday was already a day of penalties in the Premier League. Earlier in the afternoon, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool were all helped by penalties to secure narrow wins, and United continued that theme at Carrow Road.

It was a soft decision, another similarity to what had come earlier in the day, as Ronaldo went to ground under contact from Max Aarons, who had an arm around his shoulder.

Still, after referee Darren England had pointed to the spot, there was no one United would have preferred to see standing over the ball than Ronaldo.

Conversely, there was no one Norwich would have preferred to see stood on the line than Krul - who made two penalty saves on the last occasion United visited Carrow Road.

But there was no mistake this time as Ronaldo buried the penalty for his seventh Premier League goal of the season and his first under Rangnick.

Rashford still getting up to speed despite run of starts

While any of United’s attackers could have been singled out given their displays against Norwich, it is perhaps Marcus Rashford whose form is of the greatest concern.

The 24-year-old looked short of confidence at Carrow Road, which wasn’t helped by the number of occasions he gave the ball away when United were in promising positions.

(Getty Images)

One particular example was a simple rolled pass that would have released Fernandes, that needed to be hit on the half-volley but which he hit straight into a Norwich defender.

Rashford has now started five Premier League matches in a row but appears no closer to clicking back into gear following his return from shoulder surgery over the summer.

A smart turn on the edge of the box before playing in Ronaldo was one of his brighter moments and in fairness to Rashford, it did not help that his teammates were also not up to speed, as Ronaldo lost possession following a heavy touch.

He could have also ended up with an assist after teeing up Ronaldo in the closing stages, only to see the forward scoop his shot over the bar from two yards out.

Norwich frustrated after causing United problems

Norwich remain in the Premier League’s bottom three after tonight’s result - and are now winless in four under manager Dean Smith - but this was a bright and spirited performance from them.

The hosts made the better start at Carrow Road and were able to find some joy in exploiting United’s 4-2-2-2 system, deployed by Rangnick for a second consecutive Premier League match.

The Canaries showed bravery on the ball to try and pass through the United press and when they did, they were able to find space out wide by spreading play out to the wings.

This proved effective as United’s press focused on packing the central area and squeezing the middle of the pitch, but Norwich were able to bypass that with controlled passing in midfield areas and switches of play between their full-backs.

Norwich had a second, more encouraging spell, early in the second half in which they went more direct and put United under considerable pressure with a series of corners - and they were only an impressive De Gea save to deny Pukki away from opening the scoring.

In the end, a Ronaldo penalty and a string of late De Gea saves proved the difference. That will be little consolation to Norwich, though, and they will look to go again as Smith faces his former side Aston Villa on Tuesday.

De Gea proves vital as United keep another clean sheet

Two games, two 1-0 wins, but two very different performances. After not keeping a clean sheet all season, United now have recorded consecutive shutouts under Rangnick.

De Gea was largely a spectator for the victory over Palace last time out but the goalkeeper played a central role in United’s narrow victory here.

The Spaniard was forced into a flying stop to tip over Pukki’s rising drive in the second, while the save down to his right to deny Kabak was even more impressive.

The Norwich defender was wheeling away in celebration after beating Maguire to the Norwich free-kick and De Gea was mobbed by his teammates following the stop - which was been a regular sight of United’s season.

De Gea’s man-of-the-match award was sealed after another save late on, as he scrambled another header from Kabak wide of the post. On a night where United were below their best, it helped that De Gea was close to his.