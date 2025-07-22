Man United announce squad for US tour after Bryan Mbeumo transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New signing Bryan Mbeumo has been included in the travelling Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour to the United States.

Mbeumo completed his move to the Red Devils on Monday evening, signing for an initial £65m from Brentford.

He will be expected to take to the pitch in United colours for the first time in the States, with Ruben Amorim’s side competing in the Premier League Summer Series for the first time.

Also joining Mbeumo in the squad are fellow new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, both of whom played in a goalless stalemate against Leeds on Saturday.

Harry Maguire is not flying with Manchester United for their US pre-season tour due to a personal matter, while Lisandro Martinez joins to side as he continues his rehabilitation back from a long-term injury.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have unsurprisingly joined Barcelona-bound Marcus Rashford in being omitted from the travelling party heading for Chicago.

The quintet are searching for new clubs and have been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since indicating that they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford.

Amorim’s side are flying from Manchester to their base in Chicago, where they will play Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30 as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

They start the pre-season tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – host of next year’s World Cup final – against West Ham on Saturday evening local time.

United finish their three-game trip against Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on August 3.

Amorim’s side welcome Fiorentina, including United great David De Gea, to Old Trafford for their final warm-up friendly on August 9 – the weekend before their Premier League opener at home to Arsenal.

Additional reporting from PA.