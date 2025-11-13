Man United celebrate historic win over PSG as Mary Earps booed on Old Trafford return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Skinner hailed a historic night after Manchester United made a winning Champions League debut at Old Trafford.

The famous ground hosted women's European football for the first time and United made it three wins from three in the league phase with a 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Much of the focus was on the return of Mary Earps, who was a Red Devils favourite until leaving for the French capital at the end of her contract last summer, a decision that did not go down well with many United fans.

Earps' comments about that choice, which she attributed partly to a perceived lack of urgency from United to tie her to a new deal, as well as the much-publicised criticism of Hannah Hampton and Sarina Wiegman in her autobiography meant it was no surprise that she was booed.

The reaction from the near 15,000-strong crowd was largely negative, although there were also cheers, and Earps was received warmly by her former team-mates at the end.

She could do nothing about either of the United goals, which came from Melvine Malard in the first half and Fridolina Rolfo in the second, with Olga Carmona equalising just before the break.

Earps' successor as number one at United, Phallon Tullis-Joyce, was missing after picking up knock, meaning a first start of the season for Safia Middleton-Patel, and Skinner was full of praise for the 21-year-old.

Of the performance, he said: "It had everything who we are, it had a together team that wanted to bounce back from a poor performance against Villa that we can put firmly in the rear view now because to come out like that, even with the news of Phallon not being in the starting line-up and Saf coming in the way she's done tonight, she's my player of the match.

"It shows everything - our commitment, how much we love the fans, how much we love the club. You won't get a more together team and we needed it. Three fantastic goals tonight. From our perspective Mal's individual but then the team one.

"I'm incredibly happy with that because, if you'd have said to me we're sitting on nine points with Lyon and Barcelona after three games, I'd have bit your hand off. Congratulations to all the players and staff because we've made history. "

Match-winner Rolfo was delighted to play her part, saying: "It felt amazing. I'm so happy for this win.

"It was a tough game today, a physical opponent, but we won and I'm super happy I could help the team with scoring a goal as well."

Of the reception given to Earps, she added: "I didn't pay that much attention to it. I just heard the boos when she got the ball. I saw some signs as well with Mary on them, so it was mixed."

PA