Manchester United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this evening with Ralf Rangnick’s side under pressure to respond following their humiliating defeat to rivals Manchester City last weekend.

United were accused of giving up in the second half of the 4-1 defeat at the Etihad and it left Rangnick’s side with work to do if they are to qualify for the Champions League this season.

They trail Arsenal on points having played fewer games and would also find themselves behind Tottenham if Antonio Conte can guide his side to a victory against the club he was heavily linked with earlier this season.

Spurs thrashed Everton 5-0 on Monday but consistency has been hard to find so far under Conte. Spurs defeated Premier League leaders City on their last visit to Manchester but have also suffered recent defeats to Southampton, Wolves and Burnley to leave Arsenal in pole position for fourth place.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 12 March at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit after missing out on the Manchester derby defeat last weekend, while Raphael Varane and Edinson Cavani are also set to return. Luke Shaw remains out, however, while Scott McTominay is a major doubt.

Ryan Sessegnon has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a hamstring injury while Oliver Skipp remains out with a groin problem. Japhet Tanganga is also out, so Sergio Reguilon is expected to come in for Sessegnon in what could be an unchanged team elsewhere.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies: Doherty, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Manchester United: 6/5

Draw: 12/5

Tottenham: 9/4

Prediction

This feels like a good match-up for Tottenham and they have the quality in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski to punish Manchester United’s out-of-form defence. After a week on the training ground, back Conte to get his gameplan right at Old Trafford. Manchester United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur