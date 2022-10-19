Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United will look to land another blow to Tottenham as the teams meet at Old Trafford in the Premier League tonight.

United won both clashes between the sides last season - a 3-0 victory at Spurs that saw the end of Nuno Espirito Santo’s reign and a 3-2 win at Old Trafford inspired by Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick.

Tottenham were still able to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League under Anontio Conte, while Spurs have kicked on this season by making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign.

However Tottenham can deliver a real statement of their ambitions if they can turn last season’s results against Untied around, while Erik ten Hag’s side will look to claim another important home win to add to victories over Arsenal and Liverpool this season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 8:15pm BST on Wednesday 19 October.

How can I watch it?

Like all Premier League games this week, it will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the team news?

Anthony Martial has been ruled out for United but Christian Eriksen could return to face his former club after missing the past two games. Cristiano Ronaldo may return to the bench after failing to score in his last two starts, while Harry Maguire, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain out.

Richarlison is out after suffering a calf injury in the 2-0 win over Everton, but the Brazilian should still make the World Cup as the injury was not as serious as first feared. However, with Dejan Kulusevski a doubt, Conte could be faced with a decision over whether to start an extra midfielder in Yves Bissoua following his impact against Everton, or hand a rare start to Lucas Moura. Emerson Royal, Clement Leglet and Ryan Sessegnon could return.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Son, Kane

Odds

Manchester United: 6/5

Draw: 13/5

Tottenham: 13/8

Prediction

This is a big test for Spurs. Old Trafford will be up for it and there will be moments where it may look like Conte’s side will follow Liverpool and Arsenal in losing control of the game. However Spurs have come a long way since last season and can scrape a draw. Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham